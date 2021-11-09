Chhath 2021: How many states have announced public holiday on Chhath? Here’s complete, updated list

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared November 10, 2021, a public holiday for the occasion of ‘Chhath’ puja and November 19, ‘Kartik Purnima’ as a public holiday. Citing the example of ‘Panchkosi’ and ‘Chaudah Kosi parikrama’, which will start in Ayodhya on November 14. He added that a large number of devotees participate in fairs of Kartik month, including Chhath Mahaparv, he asked authorities that for systematic arrangements should be made for cleanliness, lighting, parking, security, etc at the ghats where devotees gather.

Yogi Adityanath has also asked concerned officials to set up night shelters given the dip in temperature.

Chhath Mahaparv dedicated to the Sun God is celebrated widely across North India, especially in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Lakhs of devotees gather at the ghats early in the morning as soon as the sun rises to pay obligation (arghya)to the God in knee-deep water. Hence several state governments have declared November 10 as a public holiday on account of Chhath.

Bihar

Chhath is predominantly celebrated in Bihar and hence remains a public holiday every year. While rituals are performed at home on the first two days of the festival, on the last two days of the festival, rituals have to be performed while standing in a water body. The offerings to God include rice pudding (kheer) and fruits, which is distributed among family members and friends. No bursting of crackers would be allowed at the ghats, and observing of COVID-19 protocols would be mandatory.

Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government declared November 10 a public holiday on the account of Chhath. The state government has also made arrangements at 800 ghats across Delhi for devotees to celebrate the festival. ‘People should ensure to abide by all COVID-19 protocols while they celebrate the festival’, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said.

Uttarakhand:

The Uttarakhand government on Monday declared a public holiday for November 10. The mandate was issued after the instructions of the Chief Minister’s order issued by Secretary In-Charge Vinod Kumar Suman. However, the state government’s order will not apply to treasuries and sub treasuries.

Jharkhand

Jharkhand government also follows Chhath Puja as a public holiday. The municipal corporation of Ranchi is making arrangements for proper lighting, setting up changing rooms, putting up barricades in ponds and reservoirs for safety. Ahead of the festival, the state also held a meeting and decided to completely lift the restrictions on functioning of shops, an extension from the earlier deadline of 8 pm.