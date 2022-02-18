Cheers, it’s National Drink Wine Day! Some brilliant dishes that go well with wine

Which food goes well with wine? And which type of wine does a particular dish go with?

National Drink Wine Day: Today is the day to enjoy a glass of wine, or two, with ease and enjoyment. Set up a candle, fill a glass of wine and enjoy it with delicious food. But… what food? Which food goes well with wine? And which wine does a particular dish go with? Well, financialexpress.com brings to you foods that pair well with wine.

Cabernet Sauvignon

The Cabernet Sauvignon has rich fruity flavours, which work well with burgers, lambs, steaks (wherever allowed) and vensions.

Also read | National Wine Tasting Day: Here’s why Chilean wines have distinct flavour

Riesling

A popular wine amongs enthusiasts, Reisling is made in a wide range of styles. Dry versions of Riesling go great with dishes ranging from sushi to chicken and pork (wherever available) and everything in between. Meanwhile, off-dry versions of Riesling can be consumed with spicy dishes since it can tame the heat.

Merlot

Merlot, with its plush texture and fruity flavours, can be had with chicken, duck or lamb roasted in the oven. In the US, Merlot is the popular choice for Thanksgiving dinner. In fact, comfort dishes like mac and cheese also pair well with this wine.

Dry Sparkling Wine

Dry variants of sparkling wine, like cava, crémant and champagne, can easily last throughout the meal. Popular western dishes like chicken pot pie, smoked salmon or roast chicken can be enjoyed well with a bottle of these wines. In fact, with the versatility these wines offer, even potato chips or fried chicken can be heartily enjoyed with a glass of sparkling wine, because the bubbles counter crunchy foods perfectly.

Sauvignon Blanc

Citrusy and grassy flavours and aromas of Sauvignon Blanc are the perfect companion to vegetables and seafood. While cheese complements all types of wines, but goes best with a glass of Sauvignon Blanc. But alternatively, for a more filling treat, goat cheese vegetable omelettes do the trick just as well.

Dry Rose

Any wine lover would confirm their love for Dry Rose, because it can be coupled with pretty much everything, but especially so when it comes to barbeques, because high alcohol drinks make spicy food taste even spicier.

Ruby Port

While we’re talking about wine, we cannot very well leave out a drink that pairs with chocolate, can we? Ruby Port have a rich, full-bodied texture with dark berry fruits, the wine is perfect to have while enjoying, say, a chocolate-strawberry cake.