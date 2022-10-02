Check some of the books that may interest you

Ambedkar: A Life

Shashi Tharoor

Aleph Book Company

Pp 240, Rs 599

In this new biography, Tharoor tells Ambedkar’s story with lucidity, insight and admiration. He traces the arc of the man’s life from his birth in the Bombay Presidency in 1891 to his death in Delhi in 1956. He describes the humiliations and hurdles Ambedkar had to overcome in a society that stigmatised the community he was born into, and the single-minded determination with which he overcame every obstacle he encountered.

Ideaflow

Jeremy Utley & Perry Klebahn

Penguin Random House

Pp , Rs 799

The single best way to have a great idea is to produce lots of ideas. The number of new ideas your organisation can produce is a metric for its ability to generate novel solutions to any given problem. Your ideaflow is the most crucial business metric that you’ve never considered. Every business problem is, finally, an idea problem. How well you can solve those problems is how well you and your business can perform, navigate uncertainty, and develop innovations.

Virtual Society

Herman Narula

Penguin Random House

Pp 288, Rs 799

Is the metaverse a brave new world? An immersive digital playground? Or just the manifestation of our human tendency to create other realities? Herman Narula argues that it is all of these things. Rigorously researched and written by a tech founder and creator of digital worlds, this book reveals why the metaverse offers a new universe of ideas that offers unprecedented opportunities to create, explore and find meaning.

THE TRUTH PILL

Dinesh S Thakur & Prashant Reddy T

Simon & Schuster

Pp 508, Rs 899

This timely, important and compelling book based on deep research, questions and analyses the actions of the institutions that are responsible for the safety and efficacy of the Indian drug supply in the context of the historical evolution of the Drugs Act, 1940 from pre-Independence India to the present day. The future of Indian public health lies in responding to the issues raised in this book by Dinesh S Thakur and Prashant Reddy T.

Getting Along

Amy Gallo

Harvard Business Review

Pp 304

In Getting Along, workplace expert and Harvard Business Review podcast host Amy Gallo identifies eight familiar types of difficult coworkers—the insecure boss, the passive-aggressive peer, the know-it-all, the biased coworker, and others—and provides strategies tailored to dealing constructively with each one. She also shares principles that will help you turn things around, no matter who you’re at odds with.

