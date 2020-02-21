Cheaper beer, longer bar time; Haryana government emulates Delhi model for residents of these cities

The new provisions will come into effect later this year on April 1.

Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana is all set to make nightlife better for the residents of towns nearing Delhi. The BJP-JJP coalition government has brought in changes that will allow bars to remain open till 1 am in Faridabad, Gurgaon and Panchkula. The changes will also make beer and wine cheaper in the three cities as well as reduce the burden of taxes on the hotels and restaurants that serve liquor to their customers. The state government, however, has decided to levy higher taxes on country-made liquor, making them more expensive than the state-grown liquor. Bar owners can also reap benefits by opting to keep their bars open till 3 am by paying a one-time additional fee of Rs 10 lakh per hour.

The amendments in the excise policy of the Haryana government have been brought in keeping in mind the bar timing in neighbouring capital Delhi where bars are accessible for people till 1 am. The new provisions will come into effect later this year on April 1.

All these policy changes were revealed when Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala released the Haryana government’s excise policy for the financial year 2020-21. Minister Dushyant Chautala holds the dual responsibility of Deputy Chief Minister and excise and taxation portfolio in the Khattar government. He has raised hopes of higher revenue for the state government from the excise duty to Rs 7,500 crore in FY 2021, Rs 800-900 crore than the estimated revenue of the ongoing financial year.

The Deputy Chief Minister also disclosed the changes in excise duty levied on the different categories of alcoholic drink in the three cities. The government has reduced the duty on beer with a concentration of alcohol in the range between 3.5 per cent and 5.5 per cent to Rs 40 per bulk litre (BL) from currently existing Rs 50 per bulk litre. Drinks with alcoholic content more than 5.5 per cent have received a cut of Rs 10, from Rs 55 per BL to Rs 45 per BL. On a new category of beer with alcoholic content up to 3.5 per cent, called Super Mild Beer, the government has fixed the excise duty at Rs 35 per BL.