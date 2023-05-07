Charles III crowned as King; A look at his net worth and the expensive properties, cars, and things he owns

King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey. He received the bejeweled St. Edward’s Crown. For the unversed, the Royal crown is made up of a solid gold frame and is studded with topazes, amethysts, rubies, sapphires, garnet, and tourmalines, the crown has a velvet cap with an ermine band. It has been named after Saint Edward the Confessor. According to ABC News, the coronation ceremony has cost the Royal family approximately $125 million.

Credit: AP

Who is King Charles III?

King Charles III is the oldest British monarch. He instantly became the king following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. The 96-year-old Queen ruled for 70 years on the British throne.

She left behind a massive estimated wealth of around $500 million. King Charles III will now inherit it along with the late Queen’s children — Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward.

King Charles net worth

As per Forbes, the royal family has an estimated net worth of around $28 billion. In 2017, their brand value was calculated to be around $88 billion approximately. However, the exact net worth of the Royal family couldn’t be computed yet.

A Guardian report suggests a different story. As per a report, King Charles’ net worth is $2.3 billion. As per the UK’s Sunday Times, the king has an estimated net worth of about $750 million.

As per Fortune, King Charles III’s net worth is around $440 million by Wealth-X. This was even before he became a monarch.

King Charles III assets

Other than his crown, King Charles III received the scepters, swords, ring, and orb and travelled through the streets of London in a golden carriage.

The Sandringham House and its grounds. (Image credit: John Fielding/CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons)

His most valuable assets are intangible – An exemption for from the UK’s inheritance tax. When Queen Elizabeth II passed away, she was worth $500 million. She earned the most from her ownership of Sandringham House in England and Balmoral Castle in Scotland. That’s not all, she had also invested in art, jewels, investments, and real estate, Forbes estimated last year.

King Charles III’s watches and cars

Forbes revealed that the King has 18-carat gold Parmigiani Fleurier Toric Chronograph watch. He is big on cars and owns the Seychelles Blue Aston Martin DB6 Volante. Recently, King Charles III was spotted driving the car himself to the opening ceremony.

Still getting better with age… 🚙



The Prince and The Duchess have made their entrance to the Opening Ceremony of @BirminghamCG22 in His Royal Highness’s Aston Martin, which runs on a by-product of wine and cheese. 🧀🍷 pic.twitter.com/bA77MBl3CF — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) July 28, 2022

That’s not all, King Charles III inherited his mother’s Rolls Royce Phantom VI and the Bentley State Limousine. The Guardian also revealed that the two private properties King Charles III owns are inherited from his mother. They are worth $412 million.

The 2017 Paradise Papers investigation suggested that the Queen had also invested in offshore accounts including a Cayman Islands fund.