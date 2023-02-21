Char Dham Yatra 2023: Here’s how you can register online and offline, registration fee, and documents required

Char Dham Yatra 2023: The Uttarakhand government has made it mandatory for devotees to opt for photometric/biometric registration for visiting the state for the Char Dham Yatra. The move has been taken keeping the 2014 Kedarnath floods in mind.

The devotees will get Photometric/Biometric cards. That’s not all, people will also get a Yatra registration letter upon completion of the online/offline registration process.

Char Dham Yatra 2023: Steps to register

You can opt for online and offline registration for the Char Dham Yatra. To do it online, you can check the official website http://www.registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in.

There are several registration counters located along the Chardham Yatra route for offline registration.

You don’t have to pay any registration fees. Devotees can register for free on the official website or at registration counters. The Char Dham Yatra begins in April-May and lasts until October-November.

Documents needed for Char Dham Yatra

You would need an identification card – an Aadhar card, a voter identification card, a PAN number, a driver’s license, or a passport. Yatra Registration can also be referred to as Yatra epass, Yathra Permits, or Registration Cards. The card will help in availing of facilities like food and lodging.

How to Register Online for Char Dham Yatra 2023?