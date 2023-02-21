Char Dham Yatra 2023: Here’s how you can register online and offline, registration fee, and documents required

Char Dham Yatra 2023: The Uttarakhand government has made it mandatory for devotees to opt for photometric/biometric registration for visiting the state for the Char Dham Yatra. The move has been taken keeping the 2014 Kedarnath floods in mind.
The devotees will get Photometric/Biometric cards. That’s not all, people will also get a Yatra registration letter upon completion of the online/offline registration process.
Char Dham Yatra 2023: Steps to register
You can opt for online and offline registration for the Char Dham Yatra. To do it online, you can check the official website http://www.registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in.
There are several registration counters located along the Chardham Yatra route for offline registration.
You don’t have to pay any registration fees. Devotees can register for free on the official website or at registration counters. The Char Dham Yatra begins in April-May and lasts until October-November.
Documents needed for Char Dham Yatra
You would need an identification card – an Aadhar card, a voter identification card, a PAN number, a driver’s license, or a passport. Yatra Registration can also be referred to as Yatra epass, Yathra Permits, or Registration Cards. The card will help in availing of facilities like food and lodging.
How to Register Online for Char Dham Yatra 2023?
- Go to http://www.registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in to register for the Chardham Yatra.
- Then, to access the Chardham Yatra 2023 Online Registration/Login form, click on Register/Login.
- A new window will open, prompting you to enter your personal information for Chardham Yatra Registration.
- The registration will then be verified by Chardham Online Registration System via OTP verification via mobile and email.
- Then you must login with your mobile number and password.
- A personalised dashboard will appear; open the window by clicking on Add/Manage Pilgrims or Tourists.
- Then enter tour plan details such as tour type, tour name, Yatra dates, number of tourists, and each destination’s date of visit before saving the form.
- A window will appear with information about the Tour Name, Dates, and Destination.
- You can enter Pilgrim information by clicking the Add Pilgrim button.
- After completing the registration process, you will receive an SMS with a unique registration number and will be able to download the registration letter for Chardham Yatra travel.