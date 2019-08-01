Changing face of relationships! One dating app at a time

The power of dating apps is increasing and millions of men and women initiate contact with someone using a dating app.

By Ms Solene Paillet

Most people today have more online friends than friends in real life. For instance, a young urban Indian woman likely has a coterie of friends she spends time within her home, clubbing, or eating out while her online friend’s likely number in the hundreds if not thousands. Furthermore, such a woman certainly has a social media account on several online platforms and her friends and followers on each likely overlap and differ. Tallying friends on all her social media accounts will produce a number approaching at least a thousand. Of course, women aren’t the only ones using social media, men do it too and what’s true for women’s online behaviour is equally true of men’s.

Online experiences are reshaping society and changing how relationships are forged and maintained. Many young and middle-aged men and women spend as much time if not more chatting and gossiping with their online friends as they do with friends they meet in person.

Dating Apps Enter the Mix

The power of dating apps is increasing and millions of men and women initiate contact with someone using a dating app. Young men, and women, of earlier generations who had to sum up the courage to approach a woman/man and ask her for a date no longer have to do so. It’s much easier to find them online, all they need do is know the name and they’ll have all the information they need to decide how they should make the first move. This is because people advertise on their online profile whether they are looking for a new person in their lives. Now, a new dramatic evolution is made possible by some dating apps is that they allow women to make the first move. Dating apps are empowering women like never before by making it easier for them to be asked out by a man they like. Some enlightened women even make the first move by asking out a guy they like.

Dating Apps Changing the Culture

Because of online apps, more and more people are hooking up than ever before. As explained above, dating apps have made initiating contact with another person so much easier and safer that for many women and men long term relationships begin online before going offline. It would, however, be a mistake to believe that dating apps are leading to greater promiscuity, quite the opposite; they are allowing men and women to cultivate meaningful relationships in which each feels secure and loved. This is because both women and men who meet online first, get to know each other well before taking their relationship forward. The mistakes of the past decades in which women often ended up in abusive relationships happen less today because women are empowered by dating apps. They call the shots and decided whether they want to take things forward or not. Women are good at deciphering men, so usually, they make the right call.

Giving Freedom

An advantage of dating apps is that they are allowing people trapped in unhappy relationships to cultivate and enjoy new relationships. This is a tremendous boon to society because it lessens the burden on people who suffer silently in marriages that aren’t working. People have complete freedom to decide whether to take a relationship forward or not. If in future, the alarm bell goes on, they can terminate the relationship.

Put succinctly, dating apps have transformed how men and women approach and evaluate each other. They have made dating more carefree, easy and allowed women to cultivate better relationships with men they like. Because of dating apps, the archaic view that men must make the first move has been overturned as now the women community is empowered to make the first move discreetly because of dating apps. Hence both men and women today enjoy superior relationships and no longer have to suffer because of a bonded relationship.

(The author is Marketing Specialist for Gleeden. Views expressed are personal.)