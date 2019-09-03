Chandrayaan-2 gets Ganpati’s blessings! Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja goes sci-fi with space theme

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 Lalbaugcha Raja’s pandal is themed around the Chandrayaan 2 mission of ISRO.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 Lalbaugcha Raja: The Ganesh festival is being celebrated with grandeur all across the country. The 10-day long festival which started on September 2, has a different appeal in Maharashtra. All the preparations related to the celebration of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival have been done and the devotees are visiting different beautiful ‘Pandals’ across different cities. Amidst all the artistic creativity being showcased in the festive environment, the unique structure of Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja is quite special. The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati pandal is special because of the theme on which it has been created. Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja pandal, which the biggest in the maximum city, notes the presence of visitors from all across the country, including the big names of Mumbai-based businesspersons and celebrities. This year the pandal design is based on the space theme and features Chandrayaan-2 as well. The first look of the iconic Ganpati idol at Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled recently. The theme of the pandal has been designed very creatively and features the aspects of India’s second Moon-mission. The unveiling for the first look which was held at Lalbaug market in Parel witnessed the presence of a huge number of devotees.

The pandal is themed around the Chandrayaan-2 mission of ISRO and gives a glimpse of Milkyway Galaxy, spaceships and much more things related to space. The official Twitter handle of Lalbaughcha Raja tweeted: “To honour ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 and 50 years of hard work. Celebrating India’s successful future in Space research. #LalbaugchaRaja.”

The idol of Lord Ganesh at the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal is 20 feet tall and is among one of the most iconic and creative statues in India. Also, the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal management has made ‘no special provision for the VIPs. Devotees believe that the theme of the pandal itself is a proof that Lord Ganesha, who is worshipped as ‘Vigneshwara’, remover of obstacles, has already blessed ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 mission and removed all obstacles from its path. The Indian Space Agency ISRO will be landing its spacecraft on the Moon on September 7. This will be the first time ISRO will handle a soft landing process of a spacecraft.

Earlier K Sivan has said that “The 15-minute soft-landing window will be ‘terrifying’ moments for all of us, as this is the first time ISRO will be handling a soft-landing procedure.” The devotees believed that ISRO will successfully complete the soft landing as they have the blessing of Ganpati Bappa.

An interesting fact related this pandal of Mumbai is about the immersion procession of the Ganpati Idol. The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesha Visarjan procession starts at the 10th day and after a long procession through the city, the idol of Lord Ganpati is immersed on the next day. This is the longest immersion process in the city.