Chanda Kochhar: Most expensive things owned by the Former ICICI CEO-MD

Chanda Kochhar Net Worth: Chanda Kochhar, the former managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of ICICI Bank, and her husband Deepak Kochhar were arrested by the CBI on Friday in relation to their alleged role in the Videocon loan case. The charges include irregularities in loans and cheating in the Videocon case, which dates back to 2012.

About the Videocon case:

As per reports, Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot allegedly invested crores of rupees in Nupower months after the Videocon Group got Rs 3,250 crore as a loan from ICICI Bank in 2012, the CBI officials said. Chanda Kochhar is accused of sanctioning some loans to private entities in a criminal conspiracy along with others. The 2019 FIR by the CBI states that the alleged conspiracy was to cheat the ICICI Bank.

Let’s take a look at Chanda Kochhar’s net worth and the most expensive things owned by her:

As per reports, the net worth of Mrs. Kochhar is estimated to be 3.3 million USD, which in Indian currency is approximately equal to Rs 24 crore. She joined ICICI bank when she was only 22 years old. Starting as a trainee at the bank, in just 25 years Chanda Kochhar was able to radically change the bank and become the first woman CEO of an Indian bank.

What is net worth?

Net Worth, in simple terms, means current assets minus current liabilities. Over the past few years, Chanda Kochhar’s net worth has seen a rise of 32 per cent.

A luxurious mansion:

Chanda Kochhar bought this luxurious home in 2011 in Mumbai. The estimated value of this house is around Rs.1.1 crores. That’s not all, she also owns multiple real-estate properties.

Swanky cars:

Chanda Kochhar owns a few of the best luxury cars in the world – She has a Mercedes Benz and Ford.

Investments:

Chanda Kochhar has invested heavily in various sectors such as banks and also heads many departments. Here’s a breakup of her income – Estimated net worth – Rs 24 crore, annual income – Rs 5.5 crore, personal investments – Rs 13.8 crore, luxury cars – Rs 1.10 crore.

About Chanda Kochhar:

Born on November 17, 1961, in Jodhpur, Chanda Kochhar is married to Deepak Kochhar, a wind energy entrepreneur. They have two children – Daughter Aarti and son Arjun. She has been a member of the Prime Minister’s Council on Trade & Industry, the Board of Trade, and the High-Level Committee on Financing Infrastructure. Chanda Kochhar was co-chair of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in 2011.