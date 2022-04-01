Chaitra Navratri 2022: Navratri dates, puja muhurat and significance

By Pankaj Khanna,

Chaitra, the first month of the Hindu calendar, is presently in the Krishna Paksha. The conclusion of the Krishna Paksha and the starting of the Shukla Paksha will be the end of Krishna Paksha which will fall on April 1 on the Amavasya Tithi. The auspicious nine-day-long festival of Chaitra Navratri will commence on the first day of the waxing phase of the moon- Shukla Paksha. In 2022, Navratri will fall from April 2 to April 11.This year’s event is even more spectacular since it spans nine days, which does not really happen. It is regarded exceedingly lucky. Maa Durga will arrive on a horse to mark the start of Chaitra Navratri, and she will depart on a buffalo ride. Both the rides are considered highly auspicious in the Hindu culture. The horse is seen to be a symbol of battle, whereas the buffalo is said to symbolize pain and suffering. Date, shubh muhurat of Kalash Sthapna, and the goddesses to be invoked on each of the nine days.



Chaitra Navratri, 2022

Chaitra Navratri will start on the Pratipadha Tithi on April 2 and will mark the start of Chaitra Navratri. The auspicious time for the Tithi will begin at 11.53 am on April 1 and will end at 11.58 am on April 2.



Which Goddess to Worship?



On the nine days of Navratri, nine goddesses are worshipped each day. Here is a list of days of Navratri and the goddess to be worshipped on each day.



Day 1- April 2: Maa Shailputri Puja

Day 2- April 3: Maa Brahmacharini Puja

Day 3- April 4: Maa Chandraghanta Puja

Day 4- April 5: Maa Kushmanda Puja

Day 5- April 6: Maa Skandmata Puja

Day 6- April 7: Maa Katyayani Puja

Day 7- April 8: Maa Kalratri Puja

Day 8- April 9: Maa Mahagauri Puja, Durgashtami

Day 9- April 10: Maa Siddhidatri Puja



Celebrating all 9 days of the Navratri with all customs and rituals helps in bringing prosperity and happiness in the lives of the worshippers. The 9 days of the Navratri are considered to be the most auspicious days of the year as per Hindu mythology and people in various parts of the country celebrate the festival with great devotion and enthusiasm. Devotees fast on the 9 days to practice self-control and delve into the spiritual world.



Follow the above Tithi and auspicious timings to celebrate this auspicious festival.

(The author is Chairman, Khanna Gems. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online.)