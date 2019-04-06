Chaitra Navratri 2019 wishes: WhatsApp messages, SMS to send Happy Navaratri greetings during nine-day festival

Send Chaitra Navratri messages and make your friends feel special

Chaitra Navratri 2019 begins from April 6 this year. Also called as the Vasant Navratri it begins with the Hindu calendar month of Chaitra. The first day of Chaitra Navratri will also mark another important festival of Gudi Padwa celebrated as the Maharashtrian New Year. People thus exchange greetings and wishes on this auspicious day. Maa Durga and her nine manifestations are worshipped starting Chaitra Navratri. Thus people exchange Chaitra Navratri messages, Maa Durga photos, Happy Navratri images, Maa Durga WhatsApp stickers, GIFs and SMS with their loved ones. People also share Chaitra Navratri greetings on Facebook and WhatsApp. If you too are looking for lovely greetings of wishing health, wealth and prosperity to your friends and family, let us help you out with a collection of Chaitra Navratri 2019 messages.

Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day festival which will end with Ram Navami on April 14. This day marks the birth of Lord Rama. These nine days or rather the nine nights are about celebrating the divine power of Maa Durga. Not just Durga, but other forms like Maa Saraswati, Lakshmi, Goddess Kushmanda, Goddess Skandamata, Goddess Katyayani are worshipped throughout the period of the festival. Chaitra Navratri Images & Maa Durga HD Photos for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Navaratri 2019 With Wallpapers, WhatsApp Stickers & Beautiful GIF Greeting Messages.

Chaitra Navratri 2019 Greetings and Messages

Message Reads: Nine nights of festivity With dances and revelry. May this occasion bring victories to you. Have a delightful Chaitra Navratri!

Message Reads: Lakshmi ka Hath ho Saraswati ka Sath ho Ganesh ka niwas ho aur maa durga ke ashirwad se Aapke jeevan mai prakash hi prakash ho…. ‘Happy Chaitra Navratri’

Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion, I Wish The Color, Bliss And Beauty Of This Festival Be With You Throughout The Year. Happy Chaitra Navratri!

Message Reads: Sending my warm wishes for a Happy Chaitra Navratri! May the day bring you success and good fortune. May Maa Durga bless you today and forever.

WhatsApp animated stickers have added more fun to regular conversations. You can also send Navratri wishes through WhatsApp stickers. Download Chaitra Navratri Stickers from the Play Store and wish your friends or family Happy Chaitra Navratri 2019 with these stickers.

We hope the above messages and images help you to convey the message of Chaitra Navratri. Wish all our readers a very Happy Chaitra Navaratri 2019!