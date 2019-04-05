Chaitra Navratri 2019 begins tomorrow: Dates and significance of Goddess worship

By: | Published: April 5, 2019 7:22 PM

Chaitra Navratri culminates with Ramnavami, the birthday of Lord Rama. Though Chaitra Navratri is more popular in North India, its first day is celebrated as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra and Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and parts of Karnataka.

Chaitra Navratri 2019Chaitra Navratri 2019: During the nine days of Chaitra Navratri festival, devotees across the country observe fast and worship the mother Goddess with Hawan, Yagna and other forms of rituals.

Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasant or Basant Navratri, will start from tomorrow i.e., Saturday, April 6 till April 14. In the nine days of Chaitra Navratri, nine forms of the mother Goddess Durga are worshipped viz., Shailputri, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri – are worshipped during Chaitra Navratri. Basant is the weather of spring and this would be the first of two Navratris celebrated every year, in spring and in pre-winter. Apart from these, three gupt (secret) Navratris are also observed by ascetics and sages during the Hindu months of Ashadha, Paush and Magha. The Chaitra Navratri culminates with Ramnavami, the birthday of Lord Rama. Though Chaitra Navratri is more popular in North India, its first day is celebrated as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra and Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and parts of Karnataka. During the nine days of Chaitra Navratri festival, devotees across the country observe fast and worship the mother Goddess with Hawan, Yagna and other forms of rituals. It is believed to bring prosperity, peace and happiness in their life.

Here’s is how all the nine days of Chaitra Navratri celebrated:

Day 1 Pratipada on April 6, 2019 (Saturday)
– Ghatasthapana
– Chandra Darshana
– Shailputri Puja

Day 2 Dwitiya on April 07, 2019 (Sunday)
– Brahmacharini Puja
– Sindhara Dooj

Day 3 Tritiya on April 08, 2019 (Monday)
– Chandraghanta Puja
– Gauri Puja
– Saubhagya Teej

Day 4 Chaturthi on April 09, 2019 (Tuesday)
– Kushmanda Puja
– Vinayaka Chaturthi
– Lakshmi Panchami

Day 5 Panchami on April 10, 2019 (Wednesday)
– Skandamata Puja
– Skanda Sashti
– Naag Puja

Day 6 Shashthi on April 11, 2019 (Thursday)
– Katyayani Puja
– Yamuna Chhath

Day 7 Saptami on April 12, 2019 (Friday)
– Kalaratri Puja
– Maha Saptami

Day 8 Ashtami on April 13, 2019 (Saturday)
– Mahagauri Puja
– Durga Ashtami
– Annapurna Ashtami
– Sandhi Puja

Day 9 Navami on April 14, 2019 (Sunday)
– Rama Navami
– Siddhidatri Puja
– Navratri Parana

Chaitra Navratri: Significance

According to Hindu religious texts, Chaitra Navratri pooja brings satisfaction and happiness in one’s life. The mother goddess relieves the individual from all his sins and troubles of life and worshiping Shakti gives an individual accomplishment, quality and riches in life. As Chaitra Navratri ends with birth celebrations of Lord Rama, he or she gets insight, bliss, prosperity and life span as Rama’s blessings.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Chaitra Navratri 2019 begins tomorrow: Dates and significance of Goddess worship
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition