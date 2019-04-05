Chaitra Navratri 2019 begins tomorrow: Dates and significance of Goddess worship

Chaitra Navratri 2019: During the nine days of Chaitra Navratri festival, devotees across the country observe fast and worship the mother Goddess with Hawan, Yagna and other forms of rituals.

Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasant or Basant Navratri, will start from tomorrow i.e., Saturday, April 6 till April 14. In the nine days of Chaitra Navratri, nine forms of the mother Goddess Durga are worshipped viz., Shailputri, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri – are worshipped during Chaitra Navratri. Basant is the weather of spring and this would be the first of two Navratris celebrated every year, in spring and in pre-winter. Apart from these, three gupt (secret) Navratris are also observed by ascetics and sages during the Hindu months of Ashadha, Paush and Magha. The Chaitra Navratri culminates with Ramnavami, the birthday of Lord Rama. Though Chaitra Navratri is more popular in North India, its first day is celebrated as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra and Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and parts of Karnataka. During the nine days of Chaitra Navratri festival, devotees across the country observe fast and worship the mother Goddess with Hawan, Yagna and other forms of rituals. It is believed to bring prosperity, peace and happiness in their life.

Here’s is how all the nine days of Chaitra Navratri celebrated:



Day 1 Pratipada on April 6, 2019 (Saturday)

– Ghatasthapana

– Chandra Darshana

– Shailputri Puja

Day 2 Dwitiya on April 07, 2019 (Sunday)

– Brahmacharini Puja

– Sindhara Dooj

Day 3 Tritiya on April 08, 2019 (Monday)

– Chandraghanta Puja

– Gauri Puja

– Saubhagya Teej

Day 4 Chaturthi on April 09, 2019 (Tuesday)

– Kushmanda Puja

– Vinayaka Chaturthi

– Lakshmi Panchami

Day 5 Panchami on April 10, 2019 (Wednesday)

– Skandamata Puja

– Skanda Sashti

– Naag Puja

Day 6 Shashthi on April 11, 2019 (Thursday)

– Katyayani Puja

– Yamuna Chhath

Day 7 Saptami on April 12, 2019 (Friday)

– Kalaratri Puja

– Maha Saptami

Day 8 Ashtami on April 13, 2019 (Saturday)

– Mahagauri Puja

– Durga Ashtami

– Annapurna Ashtami

– Sandhi Puja

Day 9 Navami on April 14, 2019 (Sunday)

– Rama Navami

– Siddhidatri Puja

– Navratri Parana

Chaitra Navratri: Significance

According to Hindu religious texts, Chaitra Navratri pooja brings satisfaction and happiness in one’s life. The mother goddess relieves the individual from all his sins and troubles of life and worshiping Shakti gives an individual accomplishment, quality and riches in life. As Chaitra Navratri ends with birth celebrations of Lord Rama, he or she gets insight, bliss, prosperity and life span as Rama’s blessings.