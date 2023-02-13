Chail to Pahalgam: Romantic destinations in North India to celebrate Valentine’s with your partner

We’re back with our travel tips as Valentine’s Week 2023 is about to begin in a few days. With the arrival of beautiful weather, February is the ideal month to travel around India. Valentine’s Day is observed on February 14, which this year falls on a Tuesday. If you take a day off, you may make your weekend last four days, which is long enough for a getaway with your significant other. Here are the 5 Destination to celebrate Valentine’s.

Jim Corbett

Due to its beautiful treks that will awe you, the state of Uttarakhand is regarded as a goof location for adventure seekers. Along with national park tours, river rafting, and many other exciting activities, Uttarakhand tourism also offers trekking and other outdoor activities.

Best place to stay in Jim Corbett –

Property: Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Jim Corbett

Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Jim Corbett Address: Village Kyari, Tehsil Salt, Ramnagar Betal ghat Road. Dist. Almora Uttarakhand – 263646

Chail

This quiet hill resort, ranked as one of the greatest places to celebrate Valentine’s Day, offers stunning vistas and the ideal amount of privacy to start your new life. One of Himachal’s most serene locations is Chail, which will leave you with countless memories.

Best place to stay In Chail –

Property: Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Chail

Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Chail Address: Icon awesome-map-marker- Bhalawag Forest, Kandaghat – Chail – Kufri Road, Near Janedghat, Shimla-173217

Pahalgam

Kashmir cannot be adequately summed up in a few words; it is made up of mountains, lakes that are crystal clear, great food, and the ability to hug each other in a shikhara while taking in the sights. One of the best spots to go on Valentine’s Day is here.

Best place to Stay in Pahalgam –

Property: Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Pahalgam

Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Pahalgam Address: Aru Road, Near Amusement Park, Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir – 192126, India

Mussoorie

For Valentine’s Day, Mussoorie is a fantastic destination if you want to unwind and spend time with your significant other. With rich vegetation all year long, this is a wonderful place for all nature enthusiasts to travel.

Best place to stay In Mussoorie –

Property: Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Mussoorie

Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Mussoorie Address: Library Bazar, Gandhi Chowk, P.O Savoy – 248179, Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Shimla

Bring your significant other to Shimla, a charming hill town in Himachal Pradesh at the base of the majestic Himalayas. The ideal vacation package is available in Shimla. It is one of the most romantic locations in North India to visit on Valentine’s Day. You’ll gave some enjoyable and special moments with your loved one.

Best place to stay In Shimla –