CEO guide: What is entrepreneur fatigue? Here’s how you can overcome it

Being a CEO, an entrepreneur, or even a businessman is a tough task. They have to be on their toes all the time. It might look like they are living the most luxurious and carefree life, but that might not be completely true.

Entrepreneur fatigue is a common and sometimes debilitating phenomenon that plagues business owners, CEOs, and other entrepreneurs. It is characterised by feelings of exhaustion, listlessness, and a lack of drive or enthusiasm for work-related activities.

Entrepreneur fatigue can be caused by long hours, endless demands from clients and stakeholders, uncertainty about the prospects of the business venture, or simply being overwhelmed with too much responsibility.

Dr. Chandni Tugnait, Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder, and Director at Gateway of Healing shares ways to overcome entrepreneur fatigue. Take a look:

Set boundaries between work and home life:

When entrepreneur fatigue sets in, it is important to remember that there are other elements in life worth taking care of, such as family and friends, hobbies, and self-care. Setting boundaries between work and home/social time is pivotal for sound mental health.

Break down goals into manageable chunks:

Working towards long-term goals can be daunting when they are too big or too far off in the future. Combat this by breaking them down into smaller steps that can be completed over shorter periods of time – this will help you stay motivated as each step gets closer to completion.

Create a healthy work environment:

Establishing an atmosphere within an organization that can promote creativity while encouraging employees’ well-being through fostering healthy connections with colleagues is essential in avoiding entrepreneur fatigue over time as company cultures generally influence attitudes towards work/life balance amid long working hours/weeks on end.

Delegate tasks when possible:

Asking for help with certain tasks or delegating them can help alleviate some of the burdens and reduce fatigue.

Get support from others:

Having someone outside of work, who can act as a confidant such as a close family member, friend, or professional, can be invaluable if you’re feeling overwhelmed by the demands of running a business alone. Reaching out, when necessary, will allow you to voice any frustrations or anxieties that might be causing fatigue, enabling you to gain perspective on things whilst receiving emotional support from someone else.

Unplug:

It can be easy to become overwhelmed by all the notifications and emails coming through our devices but taking a digital detox every once in a while, can work wonders for entrepreneur fatigue. Designate specific times during the day when you won’t use technology so that you have some mental space away from the constant barrage of stimuli; this could include turning off all notifications an hour before bedtime or unplugging completely on weekends to give your brain a break from technology overload.

Entrepreneur fatigue is a real thing, but it doesn’t have to spell the end for your business. With the right strategy and mindset, entrepreneurs can not only overcome this issue but also become more productive and successful in their ventures.