Centre all set to ban single-use plastic from July 1 – Key things to know

The government is banning single-use plastic from July 1st, 2022. The move will come almost one year after the Ministry for Environment, Forest and Climate Change issued a notification announcing the ban. The Centre also came out with a list of items that will be banned.

According to the notification, the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of single-use plastic, including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene commodities will be banned effectively from July 1, 2022. Other prohibited items include plastic sticks for balloons, earbuds with plastic sticks, ice-cream sticks, candy sticks, plastic cups, plastic glasses, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 microns, stirrers, plastic spoons, forks, knives, and straws.

It is worth noting that the name single-use plastic refers to those plastic items that are used only once before they are thrown away. Most single-use plastic bags are used for the packaging of items, to bottles, Coffee cups, polythene bags, food packaging, and trash bags among others.

Earlier on June 19, 2022, the Ministry issued a notification saying that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will soon take important measures to reduce raw materials supply in order to enforce a ban on listed single-use plastic items by June 30, 2022. The decision was taken despite a request by MSME to postpone the ban by a year as they needed more time to shift to alternatives like degradable paper.

The ministry also said that the CPCB’s approach as part of its action plan includes reducing the supply of raw materials, and enabling measures to promote alternatives to SUP. The board had earlier urged customers to use eco-friendly items like cotton bags. Issuing a notification, it said that natural cloth can replace plastic bags. It added that sustainable clothing which is made from organic cotton, wool, hemp, or bamboo will not remove plastic fibres when washed.