Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares tips to travel healthy this holiday season

“A life well-traveled is a life well lived.” Some travel for fun, some for work, and some to run away from the monotony of life and now that we are wrapping up 2022, it’s time for the holiday travel. Having said that, you still cannot ignore your health while traveling. We understand that it can be difficult, so here are some tips by celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar to help you plan a healthy trip. In her audiobook on Audible titled ‘Eating in the Age of Dieting’, she has shared the top eight secrets of traveling like a (healthy) pro. Take a look:

A MEAL BEFORE YOU FLY

“Eat a wholesome meal before you board the flight—irrespective of whether you are going home or away,” said Rujuta Diwekar. Help your gut! “Before you take a cab or train from the airport, pick up yogurt, kefir, or home-set curd to revive the gut ecosystem, lest the pressurized cabins or the travel stress gets to it. A natural source of vitamin B12, this will give you both the mental calm and the physical energy to find your way to the hotel/home post the journey.”

HYDRATE, HYDRATE, HYDRATE!

“Drink up—but not the booze,” suggested Rujuta. “Flights are dehydrating and the last thing you want to do is something that further dehydrates you. So not just booze, say no to the colas and packaged juices too” stated Rujuta.

GIVE IT A BREAK

On arrival at your destination, Rujuta urged, “Eat easy on reaching. Eat when you are at your destination, but spare a thought for the sluggish intestines. Fresh fruit, vegetables cooked with the right number of spices, and grains like rice and sorghum are easy to digest and will leave you feeling light.” Also, after partying hard when on vacation, Rujuta Diwekar, in her audiobook on Audible, suggested, “Go slow—especially at the speed with which you chomp down your food. You are dehydrated and that is going to slow down your digestion. Eating less than usual but taking double the time to do so is the best way to prevent digestion problems. It takes time to learn to eat slow, but there’s a flat stomach, smooth motions, and glowing face at the end of it.”

TAKE A WALK

“Walk—and ditch the escalators and lifts on landing,” said Rujuta. She further added, “Not only will you win some envious stares, but your legs will thank you in the time to come. Sitting for long hours, whether in business, economy or yeah, premium economy, is dreadful for the legs.”

A HOT SHOWER

“Hot water bath—this is an Eastern hack for the world-weary. Not everyone can meditate, but everyone can have a bucket bath with hot water and crystals of salt. Ayurveda believes that salt belongs to the earth principle and can help one feel grounded,” suggested Rujuta in her audiobook on Audible.