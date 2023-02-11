Celebrity hairstylist Marianna Mukuchyan’s guide to looking your best on Valentine’s Day

Struggling to get the right look for your mane on a Valentine’s Day date? Let us help you achieve the oomph for your hair. From tousled waves to sleek straight styles, celebrity hairstylist Marianna Mukuchyan, along with Dyson India came up with 4 hairstyles that you need to try asap. All you would need is the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler to create these looks:

Straight and sleek

The classic straight, sleek never goes out of style.

To achieve this look:

Start with towel-dried hair and attach the Coanda smoothing dryer and select the drying mode.

Pre-dry your hair to 80% dry.

Attach the soft smoothing brush, known to create a smooth blow-dry finish.

Choose the high speed and high heat and smooth from roots to ends in sections until dry.

Attach the Coanda smoothing dryer that smooths and hides flyaways.

Select smoothing mode and choose the high speed and low heat.

Start at the front left of the parting, glide from roots to ends, and repeat around the head.

Add hair accessories such as stick-on pearls on a few front pieces of your hair to amp up your look.

Curly Blowout

A glamorous finish featuring big, bold curls are perfect for any dinner date. Show off your gorgeous curly hairstyle by wearing it down and adding a sparkly hair accessory, like a headband, tiara, or hairpins.

Also Read Navigating Toxic Relationships: Red flags to watch for in a partner

To achieve this look: