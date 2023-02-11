Celebrity hairstylist Marianna Mukuchyan’s guide to looking your best on Valentine’s Day

scorecardresearch
Written by FE Lifestyle
Struggling to get the right look for your mane on a Valentine’s Day date? Let us help you achieve the oomph for your hair. From tousled waves to sleek straight styles, celebrity hairstylist Marianna Mukuchyan, along with Dyson India came up with 4 hairstyles that you need to try asap. All you would need is the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler to create these looks:

Straight and sleek

The classic straight, sleek never goes out of style. 

To achieve this look:

  • Start with towel-dried hair and attach the Coanda smoothing dryer and select the drying mode.
  • Pre-dry your hair to 80% dry.
  • Attach the soft smoothing brush, known to create a smooth blow-dry finish.
  • Choose the high speed and high heat and smooth from roots to ends in sections until dry.
  • Attach the Coanda smoothing dryer that smooths and hides flyaways.
  • Select smoothing mode and choose the high speed and low heat.
  • Start at the front left of the parting, glide from roots to ends, and repeat around the head.
  • Add hair accessories such as stick-on pearls on a few front pieces of your hair to amp up your look.

Curly Blowout

A glamorous finish featuring big, bold curls are perfect for any dinner date. Show off your gorgeous curly hairstyle by wearing it down and adding a sparkly hair accessory, like a headband, tiara, or hairpins.

 To achieve this look:

  • Star with towel-dried hair and attach the Coanda smoothing dryer. Select the drying mode and pre-dry the stresses to 70% dry.
  • Attach the soft smoothing brush, known to create a smooth blow-dry finish.
  • Choose the medium speed and medium heat. Smooth out frizz.
  • Divide hair into 3 sections. Dived your back hair section further into 5 parts.
  • Attach the 40mm long barrel that will create voluminous curls and waves for longer hair.
  • Change the airflow direction to the left and choose the high speed and high heat.
  • Introduce the left section of your back hair to the barrel at mid-length and set with a cold shot for 5-10 seconds. Slide down to release the curl.
  • Change the airflow direction to the right and repeat for the right section.
  • Set your curls with a fixing spray and gently loosen your curls for the final look.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 13:10 IST