Celebrity hairstylist Marianna Mukuchyan’s guide to looking your best on Valentine’s Day

Struggling to get the right look for your mane on a Valentine’s Day date? Let us help you achieve the oomph for your hair. From tousled waves to sleek straight styles, celebrity hairstylist Marianna Mukuchyan, along with Dyson India came up with 4 hairstyles that you need to try asap. All you would need is the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler to create these looks:
Straight and sleek
The classic straight, sleek never goes out of style.
To achieve this look:
- Start with towel-dried hair and attach the Coanda smoothing dryer and select the drying mode.
- Pre-dry your hair to 80% dry.
- Attach the soft smoothing brush, known to create a smooth blow-dry finish.
- Choose the high speed and high heat and smooth from roots to ends in sections until dry.
- Attach the Coanda smoothing dryer that smooths and hides flyaways.
- Select smoothing mode and choose the high speed and low heat.
- Start at the front left of the parting, glide from roots to ends, and repeat around the head.
- Add hair accessories such as stick-on pearls on a few front pieces of your hair to amp up your look.
Curly Blowout
A glamorous finish featuring big, bold curls are perfect for any dinner date. Show off your gorgeous curly hairstyle by wearing it down and adding a sparkly hair accessory, like a headband, tiara, or hairpins.
To achieve this look:
- Star with towel-dried hair and attach the Coanda smoothing dryer. Select the drying mode and pre-dry the stresses to 70% dry.
- Attach the soft smoothing brush, known to create a smooth blow-dry finish.
- Choose the medium speed and medium heat. Smooth out frizz.
- Divide hair into 3 sections. Dived your back hair section further into 5 parts.
- Attach the 40mm long barrel that will create voluminous curls and waves for longer hair.
- Change the airflow direction to the left and choose the high speed and high heat.
- Introduce the left section of your back hair to the barrel at mid-length and set with a cold shot for 5-10 seconds. Slide down to release the curl.
- Change the airflow direction to the right and repeat for the right section.
- Set your curls with a fixing spray and gently loosen your curls for the final look.