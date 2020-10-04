Celebrating every season: An adman has valuable lessons on life, of cherishing rejections as much as successes

A file photo of Arianna Huffington at a forum in New York. She founded Huffington Post after losing the election for the post of California governor against Arnold Schwarzenegger (Credit: bloomberg)

By Reya Mehrotra

A good leader tells you stories of his successes. A great one talks about his failures, because more often than not, the failures outnumber successes in every journey. One might often pick up inspirational success stories off the shelves, but the one who chooses a rejection story knows his path, and for such people, Ambi Parmeswaran compiles a list of his rejections and those of others.

Spring: Bouncing Back from Rejection comes at a time when the odds are at their best and a book of springing back to life from dejection is just what you might need. At times, we must become springs, bouncing from one hurdle to the other, one rejection to the other until we finally reach our destined path, the brand coach and strategist advocates. There is a different connection, personal inspiration in narrating one’s rejection stories. So much so that a 60-minute leadership lesson could not win him a standing ovation that a 10-minute rejection story did.

He wears his rejections like badges of honour to help his readers discover their ‘spring’. He flashbacks into the 1970s campus recruitments which, too, were not brimming with recruiters. He got rejected in his very first campus placement interview for Hindustan Lever Limited (HLL) and then later, again by the same group. His life did turn around when he got into IIM Calcutta, but the failures continued.

For a chemical engineer, he has a mind of a creative genius. For a creative genius, Parmeswaran comes across as rather well-groomed and business-like. But it is his love for venturing into new avenues and experimenting back in the day, which he calls his ‘youthful exuberance’, that landed him in Rediffusion Advertising, where his career in advertising took off. From being told he was overqualified for the job to being asked what an IIT engineer would do in an advertising agency, he sprung from opinions to advices. It was also the time when the entry of MBAs was still new in the ad world.

With each milestone in his life, Parmeswaran takes readers through the journey of his failures which shaped him. Like an experienced master, he gives several lessons he picked up on his path: save the rejected idea for a rainy day, you never know who might like it. As in the case of Paul Vinod, who once worked on the campaign of Titan Slim, the world’s slimmest watch. His idea of presenting the watch as one of the barcode lines was not accepted at first but eventually went on to become the most celebrated ad of the year. Anticipate a not-so-perfect audience and don’t let it dampen your enthusiasm, as in the case of veteran carnatic vocalist Sanjay Subrahmanyan who once played to an audience of 50 with as much gusto as he would for a full house.

Arianna Huffington founded Huffington Post after losing the election for the post of California governor against Arnold Schwarzenegger; Mary Kay Ash, who had a turnover of 3.5 billion dollars in 2014, started off by selling newspapers door to door; Sabyasachi Mukherjee was studying medicine and economics before becoming a designer—the book chronicles several such stories of failure to success. The most interesting one being the most unexpected one—the story of a young executive in IDBI group who too dared to dream, a tad bit too much. In fact, he created a new literary genre in Indian writing but not without his share of failures and rejections from publishers. He is Amish Tripathi, the mythological fiction pioneer. Parmeswaran makes a case for those in the creative field.

Failure especially holds their hands until success lifts them away. It is a constant companion, like for Jeffrey Archer, JK Rowling, Sylvia Plath, George Orwell, The Beatles, Stephen King and AR Rahman.

Parmeswaran also subtly questions our education system: Does college prepare one to face rejection? Does it prepare you to move out of the comfortably cocooned existence into a universe of impossibilities? Perhaps it is the rejection in the campus placement interview, the first job interview, the first idea that gets rejected, the first job badly done, that does.

Navigating his way through the rejection-success relationship, life came full circle for Ambi Parmeswaran when in 2018, Santoor, a brand that he worked on for years, became the second-largest soap brand in India overtaking HUL’s Lux, the brand that rejected him twice. After all, what is life but a sea of failures pushing you towards the shore of success?

Book details: Spring: Bouncing Back From Rejection by Ambi Parameswaran

Westland

Pp 232, Rs 599