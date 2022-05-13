Celebrating Cuba – India: Students use Spanish language to depict the spirit of ‘Living the Language’

Earlier this week, a very unique event was hosted in New Delhi where young students made creative presentations of Spanish Language depicting the spirit of ‘Living the Language’. These graduate students of Guru Nanak Dev DSEU (Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University) recreated scenes from an old Bollywood classic, a fusion song – Guantanamera (Cuban classic) with Sare Jahaan se accha, and also Indo-Cuban student exchange play. The students also rendered the Cuban and Indian National anthems.

In his address Ambassador of Cuba in India Alejandro Simancas Marin, acknowledged the exceptional experience of the event and the value of enculturation. Applauding the efforts of the BA Spanish students of the DSEU, the envoy acknowledged the contributions of Mundo Latino Mundo Latino (Latin American Cultural Center) and the founders Shalu and Sunil Chopra in establishing enduring ties between India and Cuba, and the rest of the Latin world. He also appreciated diversity and imbibing its spirit through such cultural exchanges.

What is special about these students & the programme?

They completed their first semester as the first batch of the foreign language programme.

The ambassador of Cuba and the VC of DSEU Prof Niharika Vohra unveiled Viva Latino 3 authored by Shalu Chopra – this is third in the series.

Speaking about the author and her contributions to the teaching and learning of Spanish, Prof Sonya Gupta (Director, Center for Spanish and Latin America Studies, JMI) welcomed the book as a part of a unique and pioneering collection of Spanish training manuals representing the spirit of ‘Make in India’, and enabling a wholesome learning journey for the users.

