Celebrating Baisakhi: History, significance, all you need to know

Baisakhi marks the beginning of a new Agricultural Year for farmers.

Baisakhi 2020: One of the most celebrated festivals in India, Baisakhi is celebrated among Hindus and Sikhs very well and signifies happiness among people. It is mainly celebrated on the 13th April every year. While many mark this day as joyous, some are not familiar with how and why Baisakhi is celebrated majorly in the Northern part of the country. The festival’s history goes back to the seventeenth century. It is mainly associated with the Sikh community in 1699 when Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb was ruling.

It was the day of Baisakhi, Guru Gobind Singh asked for the sacrifice of five people for Guru and their lord in the fight against Mughals. The five, who volunteered, are now known as Panj Piaras and also initiated a new community called Khalsa. They were given the title of ‘Singh’ and to mark this day, Baisakhi has been celebrated since.

Apart from this, another reason for celebrating Baisakhi is that it marks the beginning of a new Agricultural Year for farmers. As the ‘Vaisakha’ month of the ‘Nanakshahi Calendar’ begins, it is celebrated widely in rural as well as urban areas. For Indian farmers, who cultivate the ripe rabi crops, the festival is celebrated with frolic and a lot of fun. They celebrate the festival with several activities that involve singing and dancing.

How is Baisakhi celebrated?

People from across the countries visit gurudwara and offer prayers. Arrangement of community processions are made and organised in various places. People sing prayers and teach many to be virtuous. Gurudwaras are decorated and fairs are organised. Most farmers, on the other hand, wear yellow (or dress up), meet each other and organise activities. However, this year, people are not allowed to go out and remain in quarantine on the back of the Coronavirus outbreak. This has suppressed the festivities that take place during the day.