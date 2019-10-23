Celebrate Diwali of compassion! Help differently-abled with your old smatphones; here’s how 

Through a strategic MoU, NSS and a Jaipur-based startup InstaCash will assist differently-abled in their medical treatment, rehabilitation, nurturing talent and bring them to mainstream society.

Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS), one of India’s leading NGOs working with differently abled people, has joined hands with InstaCash in a very innovative campaign for providing free-of-cost corrective surgeries and medication to the persons with disabilities or ‘Divyangs’. Through a strategic MoU, NSS and a Jaipur-based startup InstaCash will assist differently-abled in their medical treatment, rehabilitation, nurturing talent and bring them to mainstream society. Being the biggest e-waste in the country, old Smartphones can now become the reason for differently-abled to stand on their own feet. In an announcement, an NGO run by Padma Shri-awarded Kailash Agarwal, Narayan Seva Sansthan has joined hands with the dynamic re-commerce startup that enables customers to sell their old Smartphones at a mutually-agreed buyback price and contribute the fraction of the value

for this noble cause.

Prashant Agarwal, President, Narayan Seva Sansthan said, “At Narayan Seva Sansthan, we have made everything accessible under our ‘Smart Village for Differently Abled’ located at Badi Village in Udaipur District. Our noble cause of rehabilitating people with disabilities has some basic cost, which we are providing completely free to Divyangs. Joining hands with InstaCash is one of such efforts which will help in enabling crowdfunding through its platform while conserving the environment from the e-waste hazards. We are thankful to corporate partners like InstaCash and many others who help in bringing the differently-abled into the mainstream society.”

Covering the periphery of MoU, InstaCash App will provide an option of ‘Donation’ under its C2B re-commerce platform where secondhand Smartphone sellers can donate a fraction of their Smartphone’s value towards the rehabilitation of physically impaired Divyangs. By this step, both organizations aim to bring about a positive change in society.

Mohit Bhambhani, Senior Vice President, InstaCash said, “Our platform enables pan India volunteers to contribute for the cause of charity. We have made over 2 Lakhs transitions of old Smartphones and have refurbished it for the secondhand market. Our Malaysia and Singapore operations are also doing fairly good. Indian secondhand Smartphone market is highly unorganised. About 70 million refurbished Smartphones market is expected to grow at 35 per cent year-on-year.”

Narayan Seva Sansthan provides free surgery to needy and physically-impaired patients suffering from Polio, Cerebral Palsy, and others by birth disabilities belonging from India, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Ukraine, UK and USA. It has operated over 3.8 lakh patients in the last 33 years and also claims to have provided them full socio-economic support by availing best of the medical services, medicines and technologies for free. NSS has 1100 bedded hospitals, functioning with a team of 125 doctors and nursing staff, who are operating about 65 patients daily and servicing Divyangs.