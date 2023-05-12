scorecardresearch
CBSE Class 12th Results are out! Are you ready with your first-day college attire? Here’s your guide

The best college outfit: Here’s what you can wear on your first day to class

Written by Eshita Bhargava
CBSE Class 12, CBSE Class 12 toppers, CBSE Class 12 clothes, what to wear in college, CBSE Class 12 results, best colleges, best engineering college, best law college, best professions, professions for CBSE Class 12 students, CBSE Class 12 results live, CBSE Class 12 LIVE Update
Best fashion trends for the first day at college

You must have spent the last few months researching about colleges, writing admission essays, and filling out forms. When you get a college, there’s a lot of packing, unpacking, finding the way around, and getting to know classmates. With so much on your mind, you might not even get time to think about what you’ll wear on the first day at college. To help you, we have curated this guide on what to wear and how to style your attire on your first day of class:

For Boys

Look 1:

You can style Uniqlo’s Mario Movie UT graphic T-shirt with blue jeans. Finish the look by adding a pair of cool sneakers. The entire look should cost you somewhere around Rs 6000.

Look 2:

Hackett London should be your go-to brand if you are planning to stand out on day one of your college. The AMR Classic Fit Logo T-shirt, paired with black jeans, and sneakers will be an instant hit. The look should cost you approximately Rs 10,000.

Don’t forget to wear your watch. This will not only elevate your look but will also help you in making a unique style statement. You can opt for Versace’s Greca Logo-VI watch. It costs Rs 1,10,100.

For Girls:

Look 1:

Instead of finding separate clothes, you can opt for Uniqlo’s linen blend jumpsuit. It’s one of the most versatile layering pieces. You can pair it with flats or sneakers. The look should cost you approximately Rs 10,000.

Look 2:

Polo Ralph Lauren’s sleeveless cotton shirt dress is what you need to stand out on the first day of your college. Crafted with pure cotton and treated for a crisp finish, this sleeveless shirtdress is defined by a paneled A-line silhouette and a Peter Pan collar. It comes with a self-belt that spotlights the waist. You can pair it with sneakers. The look should cost you approximately Rs 25,000.

First published on: 12-05-2023 at 13:55 IST

