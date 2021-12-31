Capacity Building Seminars- Helping people scale levels of success through motivational talks: Kailashnath Adhikari

Firstly, it is conducting the training needs assessment, engagement of the capacity development, assessing the need of capacity development, and formulating a strategy.

It takes decades of hard work to achieve success and heights in a career. But some people gain this at a very young age. In a post-pandemic era, many ventures have gone online as communication is better. Nowadays, business ventures are experiencing phenomenal growth. Businesses always hope for profit but they need to have a plan and it should be carved out with elegance and risk factors should be lowered. Many ventures are having online profitability like online product selling and even latest like Saas products for business. A new concept in the MICE segment is that of “Capacity Building Seminars”.



What are the key advantages of capacity building seminars?



Let us first understand the training needed. Firstly, it is conducting the training needs assessment, engagement of the capacity development, assessing the need of capacity development, and formulating a strategy. Now, we think about the advantages of capacity building, mainly the train, enhancing and formulating the capacity development response that helps in the long term business building.



Not only this, one has tp actively work on the social cause and awareness programme like conducting free of cost seminars for the underprivileged who want to learn about the capacity building programmes. Through more and more ways people are engaging themselves in ethical responsibility by letting people aware of their abilities through the seminars. Various workshops are arranged in the local villages of rural India to take the classes for the parents to make them teachers. It specializes in group coaching and teaching and impacting the learning capability of the people and children. It aims to become group educators, entrepreneurs and brings out the best in every human being. Not only this for these sort of capacity building seminars many innovative curricula with the help of the latest technology are guided by research and rethinking of the entire learning cycle.



Combining many structural concepts and structured problem-solving techniques to incubate independent thinking is important. These seminars promise long term benefits by the management of the learning techniques by environmental and social lines efficiently. Also, communication is the key and we have an opportunity to conduct seminars on effective communication techniques. This allows new work, business. Four major cognitive skills are highlighted like speaking, writing, listening and reading.





Kailashnath Adhikari



How to get inspired by listening



People talk a lot but are we inspired? No. It is a skill to inspire the masses. Visionary Talks conducted by Kailashnath Adhikari does the same. Talking to Financial Express, Adhikari said that he hopes to provide assistance and training to worthy candidates who have gained a wide e range of app appreciation in the media world. “I know what a good inspirational talk does, it motivates and makes the candidates feel the opportunities and visualise their goals more clearly and move forward with the full proof action”, he said. This includes a series of successful stories and moral uplifting stories on the lives of famous people. The main purpose is to change the way of our thinking, feeling and strengthen our emotional inner capacity, he added.