Canola oil has become one of the world’s most important oilseeds: Gurpreet Singh, MD at JIVO Wellness

As the world grapples with the worst ever pandemic of our lifetime, keeping a healthy body is on top of everyone’s mind and a healthy diet will always get the top billing for ensuring a strong immunity for the human body. When it comes to immunity, keeping one’s heart and gut strong is among the most important metrics and the oil one’s food is cooked in plays a major role in that. Here, canola oil is recommended as the best option by virtually all health experts, being the cooking oil with no trans fat and the highest concentration of good fats. Here’s an excerpt of an interview with Gurpreet Singh, Managing Director at JIVO Wellness with Financial Express Online India’s first chemical-free manufacturer of cold pressed canola oil.

Can you explain to our readers the origins of canola oil?

Canola oil is an amalgamation of ‘Can’ from Canada and ‘Ola’ denoting oil. It is made by crushing the seeds of Brassila Napus flower and is today one of Canada’s leading crops. The oil makes up nearly 45% of a canola seed which is double the oil content of soybeans!

Canola oil has become one of the world’s most important oilseeds. Today, as much as 250,000 Canadian jobs are linked to canola, which is no mean feat.

How is canola oil a better choice than other cooking oils?

Canola oil has the highest number of Omega 3 fatty acids. It also has no trans fats, another bonus unlike any other cooking oil available in the market today. Above all, canola oil has the highest good fat proven to reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) and increase HDL. In fact according to an US FDA certified research and also recommended by WHO, having just one and half spoon of this oil every day greatly reduces heart diseases.

Also, the ratio of Omega 3: Omega 6 in canola oil is 1:2, ideal among all the cooking oils, thus making it the healthiest choice. It also has significant amounts of vitamins A, D and E.

How do you justify canola oil being an ideal choice for Indian households?

Canola oil has a higher smoke point of 242 degree C which is ideal for Indian cooking. Also, being light in texture and neutral in taste, it preserves the original taste of the dish. It is affordable as well as versatile, making it the most ideal cooking oil for Indian kitchens.

How do you see the growth of JIVO as a brand in the coming few years?

JIVO Wellness is launching many competitive products in its healthy basket. At present, it is a prominent brand in the North such as Delhi and Punjab. We are now planning to penetrate new markets and other parts of the country as well.

How do you plan your marketing strategies for such distinct varieties of cooking oils such as canola, mustard and olive oil?

Our primary focus is on educating the people towards the importance of the health benefits of canola oil and answering the question ‘Why canola oil?’ We are trying to tap the youth by promoting our brand on social media as well as through the print media to reach the older generation. We are undertaking various initiatives, involving all our stakeholders, to promote JIVO Wellness. We are trying to reach the masses as well as the classes. Canola oil brings heart healthy appeal to the masses and that’s what we are trying to educate by organising various events.