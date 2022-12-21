Cannot sleep? Here’s how you can fix your routine

In the hustle and bustle of our busy daily lives, many of us may be overlooking the most indispensable part of our life, Sleep. However, if we take a moment to think about the resulting consequences of not getting enough sleep, we may find that it can majorly impact our overall well-being. Deprioritising sleep can be for various reasons: a work deadline to meet or just binge-watching our favourite show. While we may not have much choice over the former, constant lack of sleep affects our physical health and may also have implications for our mental health. When you do not get sufficient, good-quality sleep, you may feel you have a shorter fuse, or it’s harder for you to focus on the tasks at hand. Lack of sleep can also be linked to health problems such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity.

There is a multitude of reasons why getting a good night’s rest is important. You wake up refreshed and rejuvenated after a good sleep ready to tackle the day, which in turn is more likely to give you a productive day. A good night’s sleep can positively affect your mood and emotions, which can help keep your creative juices flowing. In a nutshell, there are many reasons for you to be getting a good 7 or more hours of uninterrupted sleep.

It is now obvious that a good night’s sleep is key for our overall well-being. So, we must start prioritizing our sleep and fix our sleep schedule for healthy living. If you are one of those who often have trouble falling asleep, here’s Dr YongChiat Wong’s guide to help you sleep well at night. He is the Group Scientist, Medical and Technical Affairs, P&G Health – Asia Pacific, India, Middle East, and Africa:

Move your body during the day

There are many benefits of exercising, regular physical activity can promote good sleep. Exercising and other physical activities during the day are important to stay healthy, but we do not recommend doing strenuous physical activity 3-4 hours before going to bed. Relaxing activities like gentle yoga or stretching are suitable just before bed.

Avoid screen time before bedtime

Blue light emissions from devices are known to reduce Melatonin levels which is the body’s natural substance to regulate your sleep cycle. So instead, you can listen to music or read a book. Relaxing music can help you unwind and help you get ready to sleep.

Stick to a schedule

Maintain regular wake-up and sleep times. Your body will eventually get used to this routine and you’ll automatically feel the need to hit the sack when your bedtime is closer.

Watch what and when you eat

Certain food items can cause sleeplessness. Caffeine is one such food that can mess with your sleep schedule. Also, you might want to avoid spicy food, alcohol, and food with high-fat content. It is advisable to eat in moderation – overeating or not eating enough food can cause you to stay awake at night. So, watch what and when you eat.

Set the mood before bedtime

Aromatherapy is known to be helpful for sleep. The relaxing fragrance of essential oils can help you get ready to sleep. Similarly, hot showers can help you to relax and ease you into a sleep routine. You may also want to lower the temperature of your room, dim your lights, or get blackout curtains to create a cosy yet comfortable environment to fall asleep.

Sleep supplements

Apart from the above tips to help you drift off to sleep, taking Melatonin sleep supplement can support your good night’s rest by helping you to fall asleep fast. Melatonin is a substance that is naturally produced by your body to signal to you that it is time to go to sleep. Melatonin supplementation works similarly and can be found in various product forms in the market, such as pills and gummies. Other natural ingredients such as Chamomile, Lavender, and Valerian Root are traditionally known for relaxation. Talk to your healthcare provider if you have any questions about sleep supplements with melatonin and/or herbs. If you are experiencing long-term sleep difficulties, consult a healthcare professional to identify and treat any underlying causes.

