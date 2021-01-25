Candy store offers Rs 3.5k an hour for tasting varieties of candies, chocolates; job post leaves netizens in laughter

A small job advertisement issued by the candy store is also doing the rounds on social media. (Representative image)

How many of us have day-dreamt about being surrounded all time with mouth-watering chocolates and candies in our childhood? Pretty much each one of us as a child relishingly ate up the last candie of the lot and wished that there was no end to our chocolate and candie eating spree. None of us could ever accomplish that dream in our childhood, however, a Canadian company is allowing adults to sign up for a job of what it calls a ‘Candyologist’. The Candyologists at the company are full time employees whose job is to taste different varieties of chocolates and candies the company produces, according to an Indian Express report.

The online candy store named Candy Funhouse which is based out of Ontario in Canada has said that it would also pay an amount of $47 per hour for the job. The job entails tasting about 3000 varieties of chocolates and candies sold by the company and offering an honest review of the candies to the company. In effect, the candy store is paying about Rs 3500 per hour for just tasting a plethora of chocolate varieties.

A small job advertisement issued by the candy store is also doing the rounds on social media. However, in contrast to the humour the job advertisement evoked among netizens, the job advertisement appears to be businesslike asking interested candidates to apply for the post by February 15. According to the advertisement, all the candidates applying for this post must be enthusiastic and eager to try a new variety of confectionary products. The company also said that it is only looking for the serious candidates with genuine interest in confectionary products and ability to offer honest and objective review of the products.

To further bring the point home and dissuade non serious candidates from applying for the post, the advertisement ends with the phrase “Here at Candyhouse, confectionary is a science.” Recently another American company had issued an advertisement calling for applications for the post of a binge watcher of the Netflix shoes. The paid job also offered take-out pizzas to the selected candidates.