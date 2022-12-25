‘Cancel’ culture: Cancellations due to unavoidable reasons!

Christie’s France, halted the auctioning of the 500-year-old idol of lord Nataraj, which was stolen from Tamil Nadu‘s Kovilpatti in 1972, after the state police flagged the issue. The idol belonged to the ancient Sri Kothanda Rameshwar temple for over 2 lakh euros.

Another one was a Tyrannosaurus rex, the fiercest predator, whose skeleton was set to be auctioned in November, was stalled for an indefinite time. A rare, scientifically-important T rex skeleton, researched by leading palaeontologists—Dr David A Burnham, professor of Palaeontology and Theropod specialist, and Dr John R Nudds, professor of Palaeontology, department of earth and environmental sciences, University of Manchester—for the first time was offered at an auction in Asia for a whopping £20 million (Rs 193 crore) by auction house Christie’s in Hong Kong. The 1,400 kg skeleton has been called off as a paleontologist raised concerns that certain parts of the skeleton looked similar to another dinosaur.

While live events post pandemic are back with a bang, many organisers still bear the brunt of cancellations due to unavoidable reasons, despite having to play a large role in defining the brand, driving revenue, or connecting stars with their fans.

Not just art shows, but the much-anticipated auction of Bertha’s Mussels restaurant in Fells Point Baltimore, Maryland, was cancelled in November this year. The reason was that the sellers were in ‘private negotiations’ with a prospective buyer. Known for its mussels and other seafood dishes, the restaurant that opened in 1972, was a pioneer in establishing Fells Point’s bar and restaurant scene. The tavern known for its mussels and iconic bumper sticker, was being auctioned after 50 years in business.

In fact, Taylor Swift fans eyeing a live concert next year saw tickets sold in a jiffy in November, that the general public never even had a chance to buy. Ticketmaster, the company selling seats to the singer’s US tour, cancelled the public sale last month, citing “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory”. It is estimated to have sold over 2 million tickets in pre-sales for select groups. The company has come under criticism after the demand crashed its website. Pop star Justin Bieber’s world tour with a stop in India in October was cancelled due to Bieber’s health issue.

Earlier this year in June, the 28-year-old shared with the world that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The sickness, an uncommon neurological disorder, has left one side of his face paralysed. The Bengaluru show of ‘Wanted’ tour by Vir Das was cancelled after a complaint filed by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti. Last-minute cancellation of Las Vegas based music festival ‘When We Were Young’ disappointed pop-punk fans in October. The show did not run owing to a weather warning. Earlier this year, British rock legend and Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters’ planned concerts in Poland were cancelled amid a backlash to the musician’s stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The UK rapper Stormzy cancelled his Australia and New Zealand tour. The cancellation was due to many reasons cited by singers like stress, mental or overall wellbeing.