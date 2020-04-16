Can you buy alcohol, organise marriage or other functions during lockdown till May 3? Find out

People, especially social media users have continuously expressed their dismays on the government’s move to ban liquor sale.

The imposition of nationwide Coronavirus lockdown has hit the normal lives of people across the country. For those who are fond of alcohol, or who had planned public functions such as marriage, it is more difficult. Before the extension of the lockdown after April, some of them were expecting good news in the form of relaxations regarding availability of liquor, or permissions for organising public functions. However, the new guidelines released by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday has continued with a strict prohibition on the sale of liquor, gutka and other tobacco products.

“There should be strict ban on sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco, etc and spitting should be strictly prohibited,” MHA said in its directive as to set the rules for relaxation amid the national lockdown. On the issue of organising public functions such as marriage or funerals, the notification has said that all these activities will take place under the watchful eyes of local district administration.

Additionally, the government has made spitting a punishable offence.

“Public places like cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, bars will also be shut till May 3. All social, political, sports, religious functions, religious places, places of worship shall be closed for public till May 3,” MHA notified in its guidelines for lockdown after April 15.

The Coronavirus outbreak in the country has asked for a change in behaviour from people but all are not complying with the norms laid out by the government. The contact transmission is the most effective way for the transmission of Coronavirus from one individual to another and also part of a large population. Hence, spitting has been prohibited to avoid the mixing of the saliva of an infected person with air particles that can be dangerous for anyone after inhalation.

The government has persisted with the ban on the movement of people for reasons other than health emergencies to avoid the widespread contagion of Coronavirus in the country. The release from MHA has said that metro services, airways, and railways will remain inoperational until May 3.

People, especially social media users have continuously expressed their dismays on the government’s move to ban liquor sale, calling it a move without benefit and also a step causing loss to states’ revenues.

India has seen the number of Coronavirus case touching 10,000 and the number of people of dying from within a touching distance of 400. PM Narendra Modi had extended the timeline of lockdown to May 3 on April 14, the day when it was earlier scheduled to end.