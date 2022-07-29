Can Monkeypox transmit through sex? Check its symptoms and causes

Monkeypox: The World Health Organisation has declared monkeypox a global health emergency. According to the report WHO, the disease can be spread through a close contract of any kind including kissing, touching, oral and penetrative vaginal or anal sex with someone who has symptoms.

What are the symptoms and causes of Monkeypox?

According to the WHO report, the disease of monkeypox spread through close contact with the infected person which includes clothing, bedding, towels, or objects such as utensils.

The infected person may have the symptoms of fever, rash, body fluids (such as fluids, pus or blood from skin lessions) and swollen lymph nodes which may lead to a range of medical complications. The disease is self-limiting with the symptoms lasting from two to four weeks.

Concerning the spread through physical contact, some experts have given their views on it.

Dr Dhiren Gupta who is an intensivist and senior consultant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital told ANI that Monkeypox can be transmitted during sexual contact. It can happen during intimate contact including oral, anal and vaginal sex or touching the genitals of a person having symptoms of Monkeypox. He also said that hugging, kissing, and massages as well as prolonged face-to-face contact could lead to the contraction of the virus.

He further says, having multiple sexual partners may increase the chances of exposure to Monkeypox. Limiting your partners may reduce the risk of spreading the disease. Science is trying to better understand if the virus could be present in semen, vaginal fluids and other body fluids.

On the other hand, Dr. Manoj Sharma who is a Senior Consultant of Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj told ANI that Monkeypox can be transmitted through close intimate contact. It can be transmitted through oral, vaginal, and anal sex including touching the genitals of infected person.

Would using a condom help to reduce the risk of spreading Monkeypox?

According to Dr. Sharma, Monkeypox can spread by hugging, kissing or coming in close contact with an infected person. So, no barriers like using a condom may not be effective.

Dr. Deepali Bhardwaj, senior dermatologist said that monkeypox can be transmitted through sex. So, one needs to be more cautious and hygienic while having intercourse. She recommends wearing masks, hand hygiene, and social distancing and suggests reaching out to the doctor as soon as possible.