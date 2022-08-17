Can cheat meals cause eating disorders? Here’s what researchers find out

Over a year, about half of the participants, including women, men, and transgender individuals, participated in a study that revealed that they had at least one cheat meal- the practice of consuming one calorie-dense meal that is prohibited in their regular diet and then return to previous schedule and practice later. The researchers found that engaging in cheat meals in the previous year was associated with various eating disorder behaviors, such as binge-eating and compulsive exercise. It was also associated with male and female gender non-conforming individuals’ overeating and binge-eating.

The researchers calling cheat meals an eating disorder found that it can increase one’s leanness and muscularity, but they weren’t able to identify the exact reasons why these behaviors might be linked to other eating disorders. Moreover, the popularity of these types of cheat meals on social media has raised concerns about their potential to affect the development of eating disorders.

The study, conducted by says lead author Kyle T. Ganson, Ph.D., MSW, assistant professor at the University of Toronto’s Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work and his colleagues, analyzed the data collected from over 2,700 participants from a national study about adolescent health behavior from 2021 to 2022. Their findings also revealed that engagement in cheat meals was highest among men.

The researchers noted that the use of cheat meals has been promoted and conceptualized in the fitness and muscle-building communities. This could explain why men are more likely to use these types of meals to increase their muscle growth. On the other hand, women are more likely to use them to prevent or minimize their binge-eating.

Although the majority of cheat meals contained calorie-dense food, the differences between the types of meals that were consumed by men and women were significant. For instance, men reported consuming higher amounts of protein and dairy, while women were more likely to consume sweet and salty snacks.

Although the prevalence of cheat meals among young adults and adolescents has been known, the researchers noted that the behaviors are also commonly practiced in social media. More research is needed to understand their potential to affect public health.

Clinical providers should be aware of the prevalence of these behaviors among young adults and adolescents, as well as the sanctioned nature of these activities in social media and fitness communities, according to Ganson.