Campus pantries help in reducing food insecurity among students: Study

A new study has found out how food pantries in campuses have helped in reducing food insecurity among students. They have also helped in reducing depressive symptoms and improving their health. The study has been published in the journal ‘Nutrition Education and Behavior’. Speaking about the study, author Suzanna Martinez, from the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, University of California, said that her team in 2015 found that students were facing food insecurity, which was similar to other research.

“In 2015, we found that 40 per cent of University of California (UC) students were experiencing food insecurity, a finding consistent with other research,” she said, as per the journal. Martinez further added, “This prompted the State of California to allocate funding so that by 2018 all UC campuses had a food pantry. Our study was the first to look at the impact these pantries had on changes in student health.”

The study was conducted online among 1,855 students at 10 university campuses of the university. During the study, students were asked about their health before and after visiting the university pantry. Results of the research showed that food pantries at the university helped in improving the perceived health of students. It also helped in reducing the number of depressive symptoms and also helped them in improving their sleep. Apart from these, the pantry also helped them with boosting food security.

The journal also quoted co-author Michael Grandner, from University of Arizona as saying, “More than half of the students in our group reported being first-generation students, and nearly half were Pell Grant recipients. It’s possible these students were already at a disadvantage when funding their basic needs while at college.”

“While UC food pantries began as an emergency response to the high prevalence of student food security, this study provides evidence that they play a critical role in helping students meet their basic needs on a regular basis. Long-term solutions to address student food security are needed,” he added.