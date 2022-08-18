Calendar with Malayalam numerals released in Kerala to mark the beginning of new year

A new calendar with Malayalam numerals was released in Ernakulam city on August 17, 2022, the day that marked the beginning of Malayalam new year. The calendar starts with Chingam month and ends with Karkidakkam. One of the major highlights of the calendar is that it uses Malayalam numerals. Even as youngsters are not accustomed to Malayalam numerals, the same may make elders nostalgic. As per Premkumar T R, a member of Moozhikulam Shala, the company making the calendar, making it start in 2010. However, no calendar was made in the last three years due to a fall in interest among the masses.

“Apart from those practising njattuvela farming, teachers, students, librarians and astrologers form most of the customer base,” Indian Express quoted him as saying. It may be noted that Njattuvela, sankranti, vattezhuthu (an ancient script) and eco-cultural chronologies are a part of the calendar that was brought out by Moozhikulam Sala.

Also read: Year after rejuvenation drive, Bengaluru lake’s water quality shows improvement

Njattuvela is the period when farmers plant paddy and other crops in the state. The calendar plays an important role in terms of agrarian past of Kerala. In the past, a number of agricultural activities were decided as per a set of rules. The same practice is continued in some states even now.

As per Dr Hushain K H, who designed the first font in Malayalam, in earlier times Malayalam numerals were used in astronomy, but the heritage was lost gradually. With schools starting using English, Arabic and Roman numerals in textbooks, the practice of using Malayalam numerals faded away.

Speaking at the launch, Narayanan Bhattathiri, a Malayalam calligrapher and designer also stressed on the use of Malayalam numerals, pointing out that the use of Malayalam numerals declined with the use of English.

Also read: Kerala transport corporation launches budget-friendly tour packages with focus on Mahabharata

He observed that reviving the Malayalam numerals would be tough now with everything including calendars to vehicle registration being done in English. As per Bhattathiri, a similar trend is observed in other languages too. Even as there is not much use of Devanagari numerals, the use of English numerals is mostly preferred nowadays.