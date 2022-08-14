New addition to Red Fort after Independence Day — its very own restaurant

Red Fort will get a new addition once it reopens on August 16 following Independence Day celebrations — a restaurant. When Cafe Delhi Heights throws open the doors to its new outlet inside the complex, Red Fort will become India’s first national monument to house a full-fledged restaurant.

The new outlet will function in consonance with the monument, as fixed by the Archaeological Survey of India’s rules for protected monuments. “On offer will be favourites from the Cafe’s menu, such as biryani, pasta and burger, and a generous dash of street food favourites from across the country,” Cafe Delhi Heights founder Vikrant Batra told The Indian Express.

The menu will contain several street-food favourites and the price has been kept 30-40% lower than at other outlets since the monument gets visitors from all strata of society, Batra added. He said the food menu started as low as Rs 30 for a samosa, going up to Rs 500 for a main dish. The restaurant will also be 100% vegetarian according to the agreement, he added.

Bestsellers and chef specials on the menu include the Mumbai Vada Pav, ISBT Makhni Maggi, the famous burgers, salads, pizzas and lasagne, and appetisers, apart from Dal Makhan Wala, Jammu Special Rajma Rice, and Rajasthani Lal Maas. The dessert section includes the chocolate mud-cake sundae and motichoor laddu cheesecake.

Also Read | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: From Hyderabad to Mumbai’s upmarket Malabar Hill, a life well lived

The restaurant is designed as an extension of the Mughal monument’s architectural style. It has minimal seating, allowing the atmosphere of the historic site to be accentuated. The walls of the casual cafe are adorned with paintings that depict the history of Indian culture.

Batra told The Indian Express: “Food and culture are inseparable, and it’s our honour to be able to facilitate an amalgamation of Delhi’s most favourite comfort food being served at the Red Fort.”

Also Read | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Bollywood: Ace investor who backed Sridevi’s silver-screen return

The outlet is located below the interpretation centre being built by the Dalmia Group, on the ground floor barracks across Chatta Bazaar. The restaurant has come up as part of an agreement between the Dalmia Group, the Monument Mitras for Red Fort since 2018 under the Centre’s Adopt-a-Heritage scheme, the Archaeological Survey of India, and Cafe Delhi Heights.