Cabinet meetings to go green in Uttarakhand! To save 20,000 sheets of paper

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will have confidential documents submitted to him via email.

Cabinet meetings to go green in Uttarakhand! There will be no use of paper. Even the confidential documents will be circulated via email between the Chief Minister, the chief secretary, and other departmental heads. The Gopan department which looks after the affairs of the state cabinet has been working on an e-Cabinet project for a while.

At least 20,000 sheets of paper are used in every meeting according to the Gopan department’s estimate. On average, approximately 15 matters are put up for discussion in every meeting. Every proposal takes 10-15 number of pages and an additional 20 pages are prepared for distribution. A Cabinet note of each agenda is also sent out after the meeting. E-cabinet meeting will disallow such wastage of paper.

Cabinet notes will be circulated through a secure Local Area Network (LAN). The cables are being connected between the Cabinet and the Gopan department for the same. At the moment, copies of the agenda are delivered to the minister’s office or residence a day before the actual meeting. They are unable to study it in time if they are not in the city. This is set to change.

An official said that every minister will be provided with a screen touch laptop. They will receive the agenda of the meeting through a virtual private network (VPN). A message will alert them about the agenda’s delivery. The ministers will also be provided with an individual login and password. They will thus be able to access the agenda any time they want to. They will also read the agenda aloud from their laptops during the meeting. Minutes of the meeting and a cabinet note will also be sent via SMS or email through the same network.

Training has been completed for some of the ministers along with their private secretaries. Madan Kaushik, cabinet minister and government spokesperson told IE that the exercise to interconnect ministries, computers, laptops, devices and CM’s office with a common network has started. The maintenance of confidentiality will be the most important aspect of this exercise.