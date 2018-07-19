Cabinet approves signing of MoU amongst BRICS nations on the Regional Aviation Partnership

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) amongst BRICS nations on the Regional Aviation Partnership Cooperation viz. Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The objective is that BRICS countries would benefit from the establishing of an institutional framework to cooperate in the field of civil aviation. Among the areas of cooperation, following areas have been identified:

* Public Policies and best practices in regional services;

* Regional Airports;

* Airport infrastructure management and air navigation services;

* Technical cooperation between regulatory agencies;

* Innovation;

* Environment Sustainability; including deliberation of global initiatives;

* Qualification and Training;

* Other fields as mutually determined.

The MoU signifies an important landmark in the civil aviation relations between India and other BRICS member states and has the potential to spur greater trade, investment, tourism and cultural exchanges amongst the BRICS nations.