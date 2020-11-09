Buying footwear online? Make sure you check out these handy tips

It is very important to know a few important things while placing an order.

By Sumedha Chaudhary

Everything is online now; every company has an online presence. We have a habit of looking up a brand online first and then buying stuff from it. As e-commerce has brought every product at your fingertips, people still feel nervous while buying footwear online. The nervousness is justified; you cannot alter footwear as per your size.

Check the Size Chart: Always check the size chart very carefully. You might know your size confidently but many times every company follows a slightly different scale and you must check their scale before confirming.

Measure your foot: If confused with the size chart, just measure your foot in cms and check that in the size chart. Almost every company provides cms conversion for this reason.

Read the details carefully: Read the care details carefully. If you feel confident with those pointers, then go ahead. Care points reflect how you can use the footwear and hence will be able to help you come to a decision.

Reach out to the brand: Reach out to the brand if you need any help. Drop a text on Instagram or just on their website chat box. It is better to have a conversation beforehand than get stuck with the wrong pair.

Go for base colors: If you are looking for multipurpose footwear, try to pick footwear with base colours like white, brown, black, grey, blue. Designs on these colours will always compliment any outfit as these colours are very neutral. If you tend to get shoe bite, and shop from a brand which doesn’t customize, get back open footwear.

Buy Vegan leather: One important recommendation is please buy vegan leather over animal leather. The world needs less cruelty and more harmony. The quality of vegan leather is as good as animal ones and no damage is done to the environment as well.

Enjoy the festive season!

(The columnist is Founder of Label Sumedha Chaudhary. Views expressed are the author’s own.)