Bullets to Trophies! Maharashtra Police finds a unique way to recycle used brass bullet cartridges; details

Unique initiative! In a unique idea, used brass bullet cartridges will be recycled and utilized into nameplates, trophies, and medals for Maharashtra police. A private contractor has been appointed by the Maharashtra Police in this regard. The private contractor has been entrusted with the responsibility to re-purpose the brass bullet cartridges used at Maharashtra Police firing ranges, as per an Indian Express report.

A bullet’s cartridge becomes useless after the bullet is fired. At the Maharashtra Police firing ranges, a large number of cartridges have piled up. Since these have been used during the practice sessions, they have become useless. Maharashtra Police has taken the decision to get them recycled, Additional Director General of Police (Planning and Coordination) S Jagannathan was quoted as saying by IE.

Maharashtra Police has awarded the contract of re-purposing the brass cartridges to the Haryana based company Parik Sales Corporation. The Parik Sales Corporation quoted delivery of 1 kg of finished goods out of every 2.3 kg of cartridges. This was the best quotation given to the Maharashtra police. Parik Sales Corporation is based in Yamuna Nagar district’s Jagadhri. Yamuna Nagar’s Jagadhri has a centuries-old tradition of manufacturing utensils made of brass.

The Parik Sales Corporation’s top official Ajaykumar Dhamija has revealed the process. Scrap brass will be melted in large crucibles. After that gunpowder residue is sifted out. Due to this, the scrap metal loses some of its weight. Subsequently, the cooling process begins and brass is transformed into bricks. After that, this is rolled into sheets of various thicknesses and sizes. Finally, custom-made products are fashioned out the raw material, Dhamija said.

Dhamija has also stated that the paramilitary forces and the police place the orders for brass nameplates for lectern stands, honour boards, officials seals, and senior officers, as per the IE report.