Building bridges for the future of arts and culture

By Raju Mansukhani

His focus is now on the future. In Panjim, a relaxed Sunil Kant Munjal, dressed in casual tees, could be seen greeting and meeting young artists, visitors, mediapersons at the Serendipity Arts Festival 2022. As he explained, on a typical-Goa sunny afternoon, “it is arts, culture, and education which are the building blocks of the future.”

For an accomplished industry leader, scion of the Munjal Family and Chairman of Hero Enterprise, Sunil Kant’s transition into the cultural space has been steady, unique and inspirational for his generation. From the first edition of Serendipity Arts in 2016 to the latest edition has been an incredible journey, rarely witnessed in India or even the South Asian region.

Munjal took the opportunity this year, with the pandemic era behind us, to announce the formation of THE BRIJ, an arts and culture establishment that will bridge the multi-disciplinary worlds of art. And connect the world to the arts.

“Our vision has been to make THE BRIJ into a multi-faceted centre that can become transformational and meaningful,” said Munjal, the conviction and firmness in his soft-spoken voice indicative of how significant the announcement is for now, and the future.

Through THE BRIJ, Serendipity Arts also hopes to spark conversations around the arts across the South Asian region worldwide, assimilating regional flavours, traditions, and cultures, while also building a sustainable artistic ecosystem.

Quite naturally, Sunil Kant Munjal is a proud man as THE BRIJ is homage to his legendary father, the late Brijmohan Lall Munjal whose family revolutionized the two-wheeler and bicycles industry in modern India.

From Ludhiana in 1956, the Munjal brothers (Satyanand Munjal, BrijmohanLall Munjal and OP Munjal) made Hero Cycles their flagship venture and literally rode their way to global success with the entrepreneurial spirit characteristic of the Punjab.By the time the Hero Group celebrated their Golden Jubilee 50th year in 2006, its sales had crossed 15 million motorcycles and over 100 million bicycles.

Sunil Kant Munjal emphasizes that Serendipity Arts, the fledgling foundation, does not carry the decades-old gigantic Hero brand. “Hero is a global brand and has its own space and place, Serendipity Arts and now THE BRIJ exemplify our responsibilities towards the arts.”

When outlining the key idea behind THE BRIJ, he said, “THE BRIJ will retain the aura of the flagship festival while adding multiple layers of practice, learning and experimentation to its programs, around the year.”

Moreover there will be a roll-out of diverse creative practices, with higher arts education, incubation labs, centres of cultural innovation, performance spaces, and museums at a never-before-seen scale, in an interdisciplinary manner. In effect it will be the complete ecosystem for arts and culture at one place in the National Capital Region.

THE BRIJ will also create innumerable opportunities for cultural organisations in both the governmental and non-government spheres to come together on one platform.

“We should all be working together in the culture and knowledge economy. I am open to and will welcome dialogues with like-minded institutions who can utilize THE BRIJ to share resources and services. We are driven to create employment opportunities in the cultural space for the new generation,” he said, referring to the high degree of automation in industry, and the lack of gainful employment in agriculture.

“It is the arts and culture industry that will make a tangible difference in the years to come,” he said.

The press statement of THE BRIJ outlines the three essential elements of the Centre will be Education & Research, Multidisciplinary Experiences and Innovation & Incubation with training, workshops, and residencies.

The one-of-its-kind centre is currently under construction in the National Capital Region and will have a Museum, an Academy & Workshop, a Gallery, Library, a Stepwell Gallery, an Arena, Theatre and Black Box, and much more.

The facility will also house a crafts centre and an artisanal village, where dying and fringe art & craft forms will be brought back to life, through research, practice, and incubation. The entire campus has been designed in a way that it is 100 percent accessible to the differently abled.

With interdisciplinarity, education, and intergenerational exchange as its key purposes, THE BRIJ will emphasise excellence, change, innovation, equality, integrity, and responsibility.

The aim is to gift the city of Delhi and the nation a cultural centre, enabling visitors with a shared passion and curiosity for the arts to cherish and immerse in it, inclusively. The centre hopes to create a space that attracts academics, intellectuals, students, art lovers, critics, artists, and members of the public, who can come together to create a bustling creative community.

With cutting-edge technologies that promise to bring forth unique and engaging experiences for visitors, THE BRIJ will be truly global in form and spirit.

It will have all the ingredients for an inclusive and immersive experience with assisted navigation and omnichannel availability, while also driving the imperatives of sustainability through a reduced carbon footprint.

At the same time, an efficient operational backend, a robust infrastructure for security and connectivity, and futuristic technologies will support the museum and the dream.

Said Sunil Kant Munjal, “the only figures we can share today are those about generating employment:

Employment for more than 5200 direct and indirect is expected. Besides, more than 120,000 people are expected to benefit from the education and skilling programmes that will be made available. About 90,000 young learners will have free access to the museum, with over 200 art start-ups and projects supported through the incubation centre.”

Through its multilateral and multicultural platform, the one-of-its-kind Museum hopes to significantly contribute to India’s GDP.

The writer was witness to the spectrum of arts at Serendipity Arts Festival 2022; and is a researcher-curator; a former deputy curator of PradhanmantriSangrahalaya. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited.