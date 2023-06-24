Building a greener future: Importance of carbon neutrality and plastic-free initiatives in beauty landscape

By Aseem Kaushik

A greener, safe future is a goal that companies, consumers, and civil society at large must work towards. However, the dominant narrative around climate change – that of panic on visible signs of climate change and rhetoric on quick solutions must be updated. As responsible companies, when we take cognizance of the planetary boundaries and the impact we have on the environment, we start looking at transformation holistically and implementing tangible solutions.

At a country level, India has recognized the urgency of addressing climate change and has taken a proactive stance in adopting sustainable practices. At the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) of the UNFCCC in November 2021, Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070. With a focus on emission control, energy efficiency, and green fuels, India has launched several eco-conscious programs to combat climate change.

Holding G-20 leadership until November this year, India is prioritizing energy and climate change mitigation under its slogan ‘one earth, one family, one future’, with a focus on women-led development and climate as strong pillars.

Women are vital to building climate resilience in communities as well as mobilizing communities in acting against climate change. When policies or projects are implemented without women’s meaningful participation it can increase existing inequalities and decrease effectiveness.

Consumers today seek products that are sustainable and leave minimum impact on the environment. They believe they can make a difference, but a recent analysis by Mintel on global trends reveals that they expect businesses to bear greater responsibility for preventing environmental damage. According to the report, about 66% of global consumers express a preference for companies to reduce their own carbon emissions rather than relying on ‘Carbon Offsetting’ programs unrelated to their core business operations.

As the demand for beauty products continues to rise, so does the responsibility to mitigate the environmental impact associated with production, consumption, and disposal. Manufacturers are now looking at developing sustainable alternatives to conventional products, packaging, and manufacturing processes. This encourages the exploration of new materials, technologies, and supply chains that are more environmentally friendly.

The urgency of plastic pollution has spurred innovation and the development of alternative materials and recycling technologies. Investing in research and supporting the growth of a circular economy can lead to more sustainable packaging solutions, improved recycling infrastructure, and the reduction of plastic waste. These advancements can contribute to long-term solutions for tackling plastic pollution.

The adoption of sustainability practices and greener supply chain strategies in the Indian beauty industry is not just superficial, it’s rooted in the consumer orientation of conscious consumption. Green companies with stronger links to communities would be better positioned to enhance their reputation and build trust among consumers.

It is important for businesses to continuously work towards minimizing their ecological footprint across all facets of business operations, encompassing climate impact, water security, biodiversity, and the preservation of natural resources. Keeping the environment at the core of business processes and working towards being carbon neutral are interconnected goals that contribute to sustainable and responsible business practices.

The journey towards a green future has just begun. While carbon neutrality and plastic-free initiatives are important, to truly make a significant impact, the industry needs to engage in deeper retrospection and make concerted efforts across various aspects of its operations. This includes evaluating supply chains, sourcing ingredients responsibly, reducing water consumption, minimizing energy usage, and implementing circular economy principles to eliminate waste and promote recycling. Only through such comprehensive and multifaceted efforts can the beauty industry truly create a significant positive change and pave the way for a truly greener and more sustainable future.

(The author is the Managing Director at L’Oréal India. Views are personal)