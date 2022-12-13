Bugatti has partnered with Buben & Zorweg for stylish limited-edition safes

We often use a safe to keep our valuables, but have you ever thought of having a safe that might cost as much as the valuables inside? In the case of Bugatti x Buben & Zorweg hyper-safe collection, that’s a possibility. Designed to resemble the Bugatti hyper sports cars, this limited-edition collection of safes is unique. “Buben & Zorweg shares our ethos of creating unique masterpieces,” said Wiebke Ståhl, Bugatti International’s managing director in a statement,

He added, “By working closely with their team for more than 18 months, we have developed a range of limited edition high-security safes that embody the spirit of both of our brands. Timeless design, ultimate craftsmanship, and technology that pushes boundaries.”

Features and specifications:

As per the website, the Hyper Safe Collection features a C-Line, akin to the Chiron. It also has a “shark-tail” line on top of the safe that evokes the Type 57 Atlantic, a motif synonymous with Bugatti design. The Hyper Safe Collection is constructed using a high-strength steel core and carbon fiber.

The door handles are crafted using 3,000 milling steps while a Light-Arch-Protection Coating (LAP Coating) is making the safe more resilient to scratches. Available in three colors –Hyper Light, Hyper Dark, and Hyper Track, the all-new Bugatti x Buben & Zorweg Hyper Safe Collection is limited to only 25 models available through Buben & Zorweg’s website.