Budget travel 2023: Now you can explore Rameshwaram, Tirupati, Madurai and Kanyakumari for just Rs 13900, know details

January is certainly the best time to plan travel – The North Indian states are experiencing snowfall, making them a magnet for the travellers. That’s not all, even South India is experiencing pleasant weather that makes it a perfect destination if you enjoy outdoor activities. Keeping all of this in mind, IRCTC has curated packages that would cover travel to prime locations across India. The South India Divine tour, which includes travel to popular destinations like Rameshwaram, Tirupati, Madurai and Kanyakumari, is something you cannot miss. Let’s take a look at the best deals on offer for your next getaway:

What is IRCTC’s South India Divine travel package?

The South India Divine travel package includes travel to destinations like Rameshwaram, Tirupati, Madurai and Kanyakumari. The mentioned cities are popular tourist hotspots. This package is best for those looking for calm and peace. Popular pilgrimages covered in this package are listed below. This is an 8-day and 9-night travel package.

— Ramanathswamy Jyotirlinga in Rameshwaram

— Meenakashi temple in Madurai

— Kanyakumari temple in Kanyakumari

— Tirupati Balaji temple in Tirupati

— Padmavati temple in Renigunta

It’s not just the temples, tourists will get a chance to indulge in sightseeing in these picturesque cities.

How to book the South India Divine travel package?

If you are planning to book yourself a seat in the South India Divine travel package, then you can visit the http://www.irctctourism.com website and select the package. You will need to fill in your personal details and pay online.

How much will you pay for the South India Divine travel package?

You have options – The South India Divine travel package can be booked at three prices. The facilities will be based on the package you select.

Budget (includes travel in sleeper class) — Rs 13,900

Standard (includes travel in sleeper class) — Rs 15,300

Comfort (includes travel in 3AC) — Rs 23,800

All three packages include 3-time meals, lodging for the entire duration of travel and a tour expert.