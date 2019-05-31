Bucket-list experiences that you need to try out on your next holiday

Published: May 31, 2019

From food experiences tours, music tours to cultural tours, there has been a massive growth globally, is it is now becoming an integral part of traveler itineraries.

Henry Miller, an American writer, once said, “One’s destination is never a place, but always a new way of looking at things.” Likewise, traveling for seeking adventures and thrilling experiences has become a new way of traveling and exploring. Contrasting the old age type of traveling, people are now looking at different ways to travel and to seek new experiences. From food experiences tours, music tours to cultural tours, there has been a massive growth globally, is it is now becoming an integral part of traveler itineraries.

If you have been bitten by the travel bug or you are still contemplating which destination to go to, here are the top experiences from across the globe that you can opt for, according to Destination New South Wales, a leading government agency for the New South Wales (NSW) tourism, for your next expedition.

1. Vivid Sydney, Australia
(Best time to visit- May and June)
To beat the heat of the Indian summers, most people go out on vacations and one such destination is Sydney, Australia. The main attraction of this place is the annual festival of light, music, and ideas – ‘Vivid Sydney’.
This event takes place over the course of three weeks in May and June. City’s skyline is lit up with colorful light projections. For musical events and business conventions, Darling Harbour is among the must visits. The Vivid Light Walk stretches for about 2 km from The Rocks to the Sydney Opera House, through the Royal Botanic Garden.

2. Montreux Jazz Festival, Montreux, Switzerland
(Best time to visit- June and July)
After Canada’s Montreal International Jazz Festival, the Montreux Jazz Festival is known to be the second largest annual jazz festival in the world. The Montreux Jazz Festival is held annually in early July in Montreux on the Lake Geneva shoreline.
Musicians from all around the globe come to perform in Montreux. Though it’s centered on jazz, they have also implemented other styles of music, hence, you can also spot a lot for blues and rock fans. For every music lover, this should be in the bucket list, and if you are not then you will fall in love with music after attending this festival.

3. La Tomatina, Valencia, Spain
(Best time to visit- End on August)
Though there is no certain theory of how this festival started, the traditions say it to have begun in 1945. La Tomatina festival is celebrated with tomatoes, and as entertainment people throw tomatoes and get involved in a tomato fight. Although it is said that it originated as a local food fight among friends. However, the festival is not completely unregulated. It is celebrated in a small town called Buñol which is located in the province of Valencia, Spain.

4. Mardi Gras, New Orleans, Louisiana
(Best time to visit- End on February)
Mardi Gras is celebrated in all of Louisiana, and it means Fat Tuesday in French. It is celebrated the day before Ash Wednesday, during the start of Christian Lent season leading up to Easter.
In order to prepare for fasting, people traditionally eat a lot of fatty food in the run-up to Lent, and particularly on the last day. On Mardi Gras day, the biggest parades in New Orleans take place. Social clubs in New Orleans known as krewes organize the parades.

5. St. Patrick’s Festival, Dublin, Ireland 
(Best time to visit- March)
The holiday was originally a religious celebration honoring the death of Saint Patrick. Traditions include wearing green clothing and shamrocks, public parades, live music, and dancing. The Lenten restrictions on eating and drinking are officially lifted for the day, and Irish people enjoy their feast with whiskey.
According to IWA (Irish Whiskey Association), an additional 5 million bottles of whiskey is consumed in the week of St. Patrick’s Day than in any other week. However, it is not that St. Patrick’s introduced Ireland to whiskey, it is definite that he has influenced its consumption.

6. Carnival, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
(Best time to visit- February and March)
It is considered to be one of the wildest party in the world. Brazil’s Carnival sees nearly 5 million people, who come to experience, what is considered to be the ‘the greatest show on Earth’.
It’s a religious celebration that takes place in February or March for 5 days after the Catholic season of Lent, which starts 40 days before Easter in the hot Brazilian summer. More than 70 samba schools compete for cash and fame, each representing a different neighborhood with colorful costumes. There are annual themes for the competition along with the carnival parades.

