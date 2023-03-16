BTS V aka Kim Taehyung lifestyle, net worth, brand power: Know all about his luxurious mansion & swanky cars

BTS, a global phenomenon, needs little introduction owing to their extraordinary feats such as selling out multiple stadium shows worldwide collecting $230.7 million in sales, winning numerous Korean and American awards including AMA (Artist of the Year), and having performed at the music industries’ biggest night Grammy Awards.

Brand sponsorships

It is apparent that they are the most prominent artists of this era with many brand sponsorships and soaring music sales, shooting the collective 2023 net worth to $120-$150 million, as per Forbes.

Now, as an accomplished K-Pop group, the members have gradually delved into more solo passion projects, and their fans are all for it.

V’s net worth

Each member individually has been grabbing attention, the latest being V aka Kim Taehyung, gracing the cover of ELLE Korea magazine’s April 2023 issue. The 27-year-old, with a net worth of $20 million, has one of the strongest global brand power among his members.

His luxurious houses

He puts his net worth towards art, travel, and real estate. He abodes in South Korea’s famous and posh district named ‘Gangnam’ in a penthouse estimated to be $5 million dollars which he purchased in 2020.

Cars

He was seen driving around in a Genesis GV80 SUV worth $70,900 in one of ‘Run’ episodes, a variety show by BTS. Assuredly, his life full of splendor is of interest to many, to which Kim Taehyung gives a sneak peek via his Instagram.

His affluence on social media is commendable, with his Instagram posts garnering more than 5 million likes within 24 hours, he has 57 million followers on the platform.

Fashion

Apart from music, his worldwide influence on the luxury fashion market is strong, with Celine, being one of his biggest solo collaborations. He’s continuously seen flaunting Chanel, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton in his regular life. Kim Taehyung hasn’t limited himself to fashion as he was just announced as the brand ambassador for one of Indonesia’s largest online trading and investment companies, ‘SimInvest’.

He has expressed his artistic persona under the name ‘Vante’ and put out a chic Mute Boston Bag for ARTIST-MADE collection by BTS priced at $154, which is reselling for upwards of $1000.

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is renowned for his deep baritone voice, dancing, and striking looks complimented by strong stage presence.