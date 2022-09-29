Broadway Ramlila: Aryan Heritage Foundation to bring back the enchanting epic

Ramayana, one of India’s oldest epics is a timeless saga of Lord Ram’s life. It feel fresh every time you watch or read it and is as relevant as it was eons ago. Ramayana is the guiding light for human beings for thousands of years now. The tale of Ramayana got into every home in the 80s when Doordarshan aired Ramanand Sagar’s epic TV series. Now Aryan Heritage Foundation is bringing Broadway Ramlila with the same magic to the audience albeit in the form of a grand stage production. They have concised the whole epic of Ramayana in just 3 hours.

Aryan Heritage Foundation’s “Broadway Ramlila” presents a new perspective with interesting character arcs of Ahilya, Kaykai, Hanuman, and Ravan which are portrayed on a bigger stage and grander sets. The sets are the set-up is embellished with vibrant and tasteful costumes; augmented by surround sound.

The Broadway Ramlila weaves the full story of Lord Ram from his birth to exile, Lanka war and then his eventual coronation into a capsule of 3 hours. Due to its usage of simple Hindi, good music, spectacular stage design, costumes and on top of it, some breath taking performances have made it hit among young audiences. It generates interest in the life lessons from Lord Ram’s teachings in order to condition tender minds.

The show reached its popularity during Covid pandemic years when it reinvented its portrayal and became India’s first Ramlila to be screened at Multiplexes, following all covid protocols. Now the production is also widely referred to as the Multiplex Ramlila.



Also Read | After two years of lull, preparations for Ramlila event at full swing in national capital

Also known as Sampurna Ramayana, the spectacle aims at providing a life-like surreal experience to the audiences transporting them to Tretayug. This amazing feat is accomplished with the help of a state of the art 3D Multi Layer Stage Design, 17 Original Sound Tracks by Udit Narayan, Kailash Kher, Kumar Vishu, Jeetender Singh and others, Music Direction by Chandra Kamal & Bharat Kamal, Direction by Shashidharan Nair, more than 100 professional actors and dancers, spectacular sets and costumes, and of course a tightly weaved narrative by Valmiki, voiced by Mukesh Khanna, which grips the attention of audience for the entire duration of show.

Rajender Mittal, creator of “Broadway Ramlila” and President of Aryan Heritage Foundation is elated with the response his production has received in the past years and says, “We are overwhelmed with the response we have received from our patrons. The success of screening Broadway Ramlila at Multiplexes is testimony to the love we have received with our comeback show post pandemic. With our rendition of Ramayana we intend to nurture tender minds and bring them to appreciate the heritage of Incredible India. In order to turn this dream into reality, our production uses modern technology and nuances to bring audiences face to face with the practical application of morals and teachings from the whole life of Lord Ram.”

“The response we have received after the post-pandemic is very encouraging. This year the show is even more spectacular as we get to do it out in front of a live audience. We hope to reach out to a larger audience.” says Ishwar Bansal, Chairman of Aryan Heritage Foundation.

It is noteworthy that Delhi Government organized the Sunderkand portion of Broadway Ramlila on Hanuman Jayanti, and the Chief Minister announced that this Sunderkand shall be performed in all constituencies of Delhi.

The story of Ramayana has been adored by audiences of all ages and sects. From Ramanand Sagar’s rendition that brought the Ramayana on TV and the local Ramlila that brought mobs together at centrals of a town, Ramayana has evolved in time and Aryan Heritage Foundation’s “Broadway Ramlila” specifically has imbibed finesse and technological advances making itself more appealing and a treasured experiential journey.

This rendition of “Broadway Ramlila” can be seen from Thursday, September 29th, 2022 to Tuesday, October 4th, 2022, 7.00 pm onwards at Netaji Subhash Place (Near Omaxe Mall), Pitampura, New Delhi.