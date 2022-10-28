British PM Rishi Sunak’s connection with Infosys becomes meme fest

Rishi Sunak has become the 57th Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK). He is the first Indian-origin person to hold the office. In British politics, it is a historic event and has sparked a meme fest on the Internet. The British PM has a connection to IT giant Infosys. Reportedly, he happens to be the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. Highlighting this, many social media users have churned out a number of funny memes on Twitter.

Rishi Sunak and I go long back. I used to work for his father-in-law's company. — Parth Kulkarni (@parthya) October 24, 2022

Sunak is the Leader of the Conservative Party since 24 October 2022 and served as Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2020 to 2022 and Chief Secretary to the Treasury from 2019 to 2020. Since 2015, he has been a Member of Parliament (MP) for Richmond (Yorks). After Liz Truss’s resignation amid another government crisis, Sunak was elected unopposed as Leader of the Conservative Party and was appointed Prime Minister on 25 October 2022. He has become the first British Asian and Hindu to hold that position.

The new Infosys HQ is an architectural marvel pic.twitter.com/biCMg9afot — peeleraja (@peeleraja) October 25, 2022

Born in Southampton to parents of Indian descent (who migrated to Britain from East Africa in the 1960s) Sunak was educated at Winchester College, and studied philosophy, politics, and economics (PPE) at Lincoln College, Oxford. He earned an MBA from Stanford University as a Fulbright Scholar.

Indians are so good at creating relationship out of thin air. Was talking to one of my friend who works at @Infosys, during conversation he said, "Mere jijaji UK ke PM bann gaye”😅 @RishiSunak — Junaiz (@iamjunaiz) October 25, 2022

I and #RishiSunak are kind of close to each other. I used to work in his Father in law's firm Infosys.#RishiSunakPM — Divyaaaahhhh (@i_RelateToIt) October 26, 2022

About Infosys

It is an Indian multinational information technology company. Infosys provides business consulting, information technology, and outsourcing services. In Pune, the company was founded and is headquartered in Bangalore. By 2020 revenue figures, Infosys is the second-largest Indian IT company, after Tata Consultancy Services. It is the 602nd largest public company in the world, according to the Forbes Global 2000 ranking. Infosys, on 24 August 2021, became the fourth Indian company to reach $100 billion in market capitalization.