Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II marks low-key 94th birthday amid coronavirus lockdown

The Queen has ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history, during which she has travelled more widely than any other monarch, undertaking many historic overseas visits.

(Reuters file image)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday marked her 94th birthday privately at Windsor Castle after she had cancelled all forms of public celebration amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Buckingham Palace released special images and videos on social media to reflect the milestones of the monarch’s reign and also of her as a young Princess Elizabeth playing in the palace gardens to celebrate the occasion.

“Head of the Commonwealth, Head of the Armed Forces, Head of State in 16 countries and the longest reigning Monarch in British History. Wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Happy birthday, Your Majesty,” read the Buckingham Palace birthday message.

The Queen is with her husband of 72 years, the Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle in Berkshire with a reduced household staff for their protection.

The rest of the royal family are in lockdown in different parts of the UK, including grandson Prince Harry who is in the US.

The day is likely to be filled with phone and video calls from her different family members.

“Known for her sense of duty and her devotion to a life of service, she has been an important figurehead for the UK and the Commonwealth during times of enormous social change,” Buckingham Palace said.

At 94, she continues to carry out a full programme of engagements, from visits to charities and schools, to hosting visiting Heads of State, to leading the nation in remembrance and celebratory events.

She has links – as Royal Patron or President – with over 600 charities, military associations, professional bodies and public service organisations.

These vary from well-established international charities to smaller bodies working in a specialist area or on a local basis only.

“I think I speak for my generation when I say that the example and continuity provided by The Queen is not only very rare among leaders but a great source of pride and reassurance,” said Prince William, her grandson and second in line to the throne.

Earlier this week it was announced that for the first time in her 68-year reign, the monarch has said there would be no gun salutes in the royal parks around the country or any other form of celebration.

The customary Trooping the Colour parade, which marks her birthday celebrations in early June, had already been cancelled as the lockdown came into force last month.

The future Queen Elizabeth II was born on 21 April 1926 as the daughter of Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon and the future King George VI, then the Duke and Duchess of York.

At the time, her uncle, the Prince of Wales and later King Edward VIII, was expected to marry and produce heirs, making her third in the line of succession.

She went on to become monarch as the heir of King George VI in 1952.