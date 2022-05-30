Brewing beer from sewage water; Find out if this sustainable practice is worth a try

Would you dare taste a beverage that has been upcycled from sewage water? Singapore is pioneering in beer-brewing that is sustainable but has a quite unconventional twist to it, almost a deal-breaker for many. Singapore’s ‘Newbrew’ appear or taste like usual beer but unlike conventional alcoholic beer, it is made using ‘Newater’, a brand of clean, high-quality water recycled from urine and sewage.

New brew craft beer has 95 percent content made from Newater. Almost all of Newbrew’s products are made from Newater, which has been certified to meet international standards for safe drinking water. Moreover, craft beers that have a smooth toasted honey-like aftertaste is made using the finest ingredients such as premium German barley malts, kveik, farm-house yeast from Norway and aromatic Citra and Calypso hops.

The typical flavours of malt, hops, and yeast strains in the beer remain unchanged with the use of Newater which is carefully controlled by the brewer during the production of the beer.

The Straits Times reported that Newbrew was launched by Singapore’s Public Utilities Board and Brewerkz on April 8. The two organizations were holding a water conference as part of the International Water Week.

According to Ryan Yuen, managing director of SIWW Newbrew is possibly Singapore’s ‘greenest beer’ and promotes awareness about water recycling. Singapore’s water agency also wants to create awareness about Singapore’s water scarcity with this new brewery.

Before Newbrew craft beer company ‘Stone Brewing’ started recycling water to produce beer and launched the ‘Stone Full Circle Pale Ale’ in 2017.

Other breweries such as ‘Super Loco Group’ and ‘Crust Group’ had also launched their own version of a craft beer that recycles sewage water.