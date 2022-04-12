Breaking stigma! Kolkata café run but HIV-Positive youth get bigger, draws crowd

A café in Kolkata is trying to destigmatize the society around HIV and the spread of the disease with a noble initiative. Named ‘Café Positive’, the eatery is run by seven HIV-positive youths in Kolkata and is attracting customers who can enjoy a meal aware of the condition and are prejudice-free.

Initially started in a 100-sq ft garage in Jodhpur Park in 2018 by Dr. Kallol Ghosh, recently changed address and moved to a bigger space in Ballygunge to accommodate the “increasing rush of customers”. According to the owner, Dr. Ghosh it is the first such cafe in Asia that is completely managed by HIV-positive people. Every customer is given leaflets with all the details. about the cafe and its service providers.

Most of the customers are ‘very receptive and progressive’ he said, although some leave knowing about the café, Dr. Ghosh told PTI. The entire cafe from taking orders, to preparing and serving people is done by the seven employees. The cafe not just gives employment to HIV Positive people but wants to spread the word that it is not a contagious disease that can spread merely by contact.

Dr. Ghosh also runs an NGO for HIV-positive children. Initially, he had hiccups opening the cafe but after some convincing, the landlord of a standalone building in Jodhpur agreed to rent out the garage to him. Neighbors in that upscale locality of South Kolkata even bothered them claiming the garbage spreading AIDS in the vicinity, he said, but the city never turned its back on his initiative.

Now the revamped cafe in a new location attracts people from all walks of life from professionals to students and even celebrities, he said.

The cafe had to be shut down during lockdown but the patron returned shortly after the restrictions were lifted and the employees were catered to during these difficult times.

Cafe Positive is likely to come up with more branches at shopping malls in the coming days, Dr. Ghosh affirmed.