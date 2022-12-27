Breaking stereotypes, this female hygiene-related company is putting women at the forefront; Here’s how



We often see how women are not even considered equals in organizations. However, things are evolving and companies are implementing policies to safeguard the rights of women employees. One such company is FemTech India. It has partnered with well-known startups like Mylo, Allo Health, Sirona, Peesafe, Hummcare, Kindlyhers, Coupleness, Femisafe, CervAstra, Sassiest, Elda Health, Mind My Mind, and many others. These startups deal with tech-based services, medical products, software, diagnostics, and other areas related to women’s health issues.

As per reports, the Indian Fem Tech industry is estimated to cross 100 million dollars by 2025 in an attempt to serve over 600 million women in the country. FemTech India’s Co-founder Navneet Kaur explained, “The majority of the brands in this market currently focus on reproductive concerns, maternal health, fertility, sexual wellness, menopause, contraceptives and period products range. While all the important issues that require support and attention. There is also a need to spread awareness and educate women about the right solutions to empower the FemTech ecosystem in India.

The emergence of online healthcare platforms:

The emergence of online healthcare platforms has recently raised major awareness regarding these challenges, particularly in the wake of the pandemic. Women are now going online and seeking advice for their issues from all over India, whether it is a metropolis or a Tier II city. All age groups have shown a desire to get advice and care from online forums, healthcare platforms, and experts.

The majority of FemTech India’s partners work on FemTech-driven healthcare to meet women’s needs at different stages of life starting from puberty to post-menopause. With the rise in competition in this sector, there are also ample opportunities for FemTech startups to collaborate and partner with legacy healthcare and feminine products enterprises.