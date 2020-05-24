‘Brave new World’: JLF’s new digital series celebrates literature

This weekend, Nobel Laureate Abhijit V. Banerjee will be speaking on the virtual platform along with co-awardee and spouse Esther Duflo.

By Shriya Roy

With the global pandemic raging, the virtual world and setup has become a necessity. Keeping up with that Teamwork Arts, the producer of the iconic Jaipur Literature Festival, launched “JLF Brave New World”, an online literature series that celebrates books, their power and positivity soon after the lockdown was announced and at a time when de-globalisation became the new normal. The series involves a weekly tranche of fascinating conversations between some of the world’s greatest writers & thinkers.

This weekend, Nobel Laureate Abhijit V. Banerjee will be speaking on the virtual platform along with co-awardee and spouse Esther Duflo. They will speak of the human toll of the Covid-19 pandemic on the world economy and the global south and discuss measures and strategies to fight back the catastrophe, including the concept of a Universal Ultra Basic Income. They will be live at 9 PM on 24th May, 2020, Sunday on JLF’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook pages and it’s Youtube channel.

Abhijit Banerjee is the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Banerjee is the author of a large number of articles and four books, including Poor Economics, which won the Goldman Sachs Business Book of the Year, and Good Economics for Hard Times, both co-authored with Duflo. Esther Duflo is the Abdul Latif Jameel Professor of Poverty Alleviation and Development Economics in the Department of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a co-founder and co-director of the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab.

She has worked on health, education, financial inclusion, environment and governance. With Banerjee, she wrote Poor Economics: A Radical Rethinking of the Way to Fight Global Poverty, which won the Financial Times and Goldman Sachs Business Book of the Year Award in 2011, and has been translated into more than 17 languages.

The session just before that involves renowned author Ruskin Bond in conversation with Namita Gokhale, at 7:30 PM. The author will be sharing of his incredible journey and talk about his writing and life over the years. JLF’s digital series has had sessions crackling with ideas, wit and intellect, with prominent speakers like Orhan Pamuk, Jhumpa Lahiri, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, Bruno Macaes, Margaret Atwood, Peter Carey, Peter Frankopan, Peter Morgan, Ruskin Bond, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Shubha Mudgal and Simon Schama, among others.